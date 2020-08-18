expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

The Natchez High Bulldogs football team began practices on Monday. From left are Kyreek Murray, Branden Cameron and Trevon Thompson running during practice. (Patrick Murphy, The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez High begins football practices for 2020 football season

By Patrick Murphy

Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs football team began their official fall practices on Monday in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association executive committee voted on July 14 to move the start of football practices to Aug. 17, which was Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Practices give us an opportunity to have the players acclimated to everything that we are doing,” said Randy Craft, Bulldogs head coach. “We’re just ready to get back onto the field and get into a routine.”

The Bulldogs focused on the fundamentals of proper tackling techniques, ball security and the tempo of practices on Monday. Craft said by practicing the fundamentals he expects the Bulldogs to be fundamentally sound on both offense and defense and play to the best of their abilities.

Two of the Natchez High football players to watch for in the 2020 season are Kyreek Murray and Liondell Minor. Murray replaces James Singleton as the starting quarterback.

“It feels good to be part of this fraternity of quarterbacks, from Paul Hargrave, who was the quarterback my freshmen year and James Singleton who was the quarterback last year,” Murray said. “I learned a lot from both Hargrave and Singleton.”

Minor is the free safety for the Bulldogs on defense for the 2020 season. As a free safety, the player prevents throws to the middle and sidelines of the field. Minor totaled 32 solo tackles, two interceptions, 12 assists and two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns for the Bulldogs on defense in the 2019 season. Minor said practice was fun for him and he enjoyed being back on the field with his teammates.

Natchez High travels to face Jefferson County High School for a scrimmage starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County