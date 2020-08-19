Crime reports: Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Hunter Lee Townsend, 23, 106 Old Washington Road. Assualt, simple assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to comply with requests of an officer, resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond pending.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Lumber Street.

Accident on S. Bluebird.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Live Oaks.

Detail on Clifton Avenue.

Dog problem on Big Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Detail on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Orleans Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Wood Avenue.

Burglary on Gaile Avenue.

Harassment on Sunset Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on N. Union Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Alarm on Devereux Drive.

Dog problmen on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Prentiss Street.

Domestic disturbance on Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Prentiss Street.

Grand larceny on Auburn Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Jackson Street.

Suspicious activity on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Mr. Carmel Drive.

Alarm on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Broadway Street.

Alarm on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Alarm on Devereux Drive.

Detail on Clifton Avenue.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Arlington Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Oak Street.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Civil Matter Dowling Road.

Malicious mischief on Colin Circle.

Escort on N. Union Street.

Detail on Duster Drive.

Shots fired on Daisy street.

Abandoned vehicle on Main Street.

Dog problem on Mansfield.

Harassment on Itasca.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Edgin Street.

Reckless driving on Cemetery Road.

Dog problem on Linberg Avenue.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Unwanted subject on Brenham Avenue.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Daisy Street.

Disturbance on E. Videl Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Alarm on Main Strett.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on West Stiers.

Civil matter on SEargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Reckless driving on N. Commerce.

Disturbance on Oakland Drive.

Patrolling area on Cottage Farm Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on Oakland Drive..

Alarm on Pecan Way.

Disturbance on Oakland Drive.

Alarm on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Oakland Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Devereux Drive.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Patrolling area on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Patrolling area on Steamplant Road.

Patrolling area on Village Square Boulevard.

Patrolling area on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Petit Larceny on Morgantown Road.

Stolen vehicle on Sparrow Circle.

Threats on Rounds Circle.

Stand by on Violet Lane.

Civil matter on McIntyre Boulevard.

Dog problem on Rand Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 Selma Estates Road.

Assisting morotist on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Southview Drive.

Grand Larceny on Front Street.

Alarm on Benbrook Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Drag racing on U.S. 61 South.

Alarm on Cloverdale Road.

Stand by on Dunbarton Road.

Suspicious activity on Southmoore Drive.

Burglary on East Moore Drive.

Burglary on Boardmoore Drive.

Burglary on Broadmoore Drive

Burglary on Broadmoore Drive.

Burglary on Broadmoore Drive.

Burglary on Southmoore Drive.

Burglary on E. Wilderness.

Burglary on Magnolia

Burglary on Eastmoor Drive.

Disturbance on South View Drive.

Burglary on Canal Street.

Welfare concern/check on Prentiss Street.

Burglary on South Moor Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Disturbuing the peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Prowler on Pinehill Drive.

Malicious mischief on Ingram Drive.

Prowler on Pinehill Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Gregory Circle.

Stolen vehicle on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Lake Montrose.

Animal cruelty on Broadmoore Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Rikki Ann Perez, 38, 749 Mooselodge Road, Vidalia, cyberstalking. $500 bond.

Jennifer D. Hampton, 55, 305 10th Street, Ferriday, contempt of court. No bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

James E. Hawkins Jr., 54, 246 Loomis Lane, Clayton, Louisiana, failure to appear, probation violation. $30,000 cash bond.

Fabian Clark, 35, 117 Canal Street, Ferriday, monetary instrument abuse. No bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brad D. McClure, 46, 9527 Louisiana 129, Monterey, intimidating a witness, possession of schedule IV, carrying a weapon while in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon with possession of firearm X4. No bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Assistance on U.S. 84 Ferriday.

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Wildsville Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 15, Vidalia.

Assistance on Marryland Avenue, Ferriday.

Civil matter on North Grove.

Medical call on Calhoun Road, Ferriday.

Dispute on Washington Heights Road, Ferriday.

Harassment on Airport Road, Vidalia.

Complaint in Ridgecrest.

Loud music on Stephens Road, Vidalia.

Disturbance on Woodmount Drive, Ferriday.

Medical call on Freeman Road.

Prowler on Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on Carter Street in Clayton.

Reports — Wednesday

Gunshot victim on 5th Street, Ferriday.

Medical assistance on 3rd Street, Ferriday.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports — Tuesday

Hit and run on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop in 1800 Block of Carter Street.

Disturbance on Myrtle Street.

Disturbance on Vernon Steven Boulevard.

Criminal mischief on Carter Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at foot of bridge.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.