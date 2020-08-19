Thomas E. “Hoppy” Swaggart

Thomas E. “Hoppy” Swaggart was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Hoppy, as he was lovingly known by all his family, friends, and acquaintances, was born in Louisiana, on June 2, 1949. He was married for 34 years to the love of his life, Cheryl Moffett Swaggart of Brandon.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Louise Jackson Swaggart, brother Joe and wife Connie Swaggart, and niece Victoria Swaggart.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children, Kristi Swaggart Obsitnik (Rick) of Chattanooga, TN, Lydia Swaggart O’Quinn (Jeffery) of Brandon, Timmy Swaggart (Shonda) of Flowood, and Sarah Swaggart of Brandon; father, Gilbert Swaggart of Natchez; brothers, Ronald Swaggart (Lynn) of Pearl, Patrick “Ricky” Swaggart of Santa Rosa, N.M and Glenn Swaggart (Clarissa), of Natchez.; grandchildren, Kali, Lily and Alex Obsitnik, Ethan and Ean O’Quinn, Taylor Swaggart and Landan, Audrie, and Madilynn Logan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Hoppy was truly a friend of all he met.

Due to health concerns, no service is planned at this time. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.