expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

Thomas E. “Hoppy” Swaggart

By Staff Reports

Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Thomas E. “Hoppy” Swaggart

Thomas E. “Hoppy” Swaggart was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.  Hoppy, as he was lovingly known by all his family, friends, and acquaintances, was born in Louisiana, on June 2, 1949.  He was married for 34 years to the love of his life, Cheryl Moffett Swaggart of Brandon.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Louise Jackson Swaggart, brother Joe and wife Connie Swaggart, and niece Victoria Swaggart.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children, Kristi Swaggart Obsitnik (Rick) of Chattanooga, TN, Lydia Swaggart O’Quinn (Jeffery) of Brandon, Timmy Swaggart (Shonda) of Flowood, and Sarah  Swaggart of Brandon; father, Gilbert Swaggart of Natchez; brothers, Ronald Swaggart (Lynn) of Pearl, Patrick “Ricky” Swaggart of Santa Rosa, N.M and Glenn Swaggart (Clarissa), of Natchez.; grandchildren, Kali, Lily and Alex Obsitnik, Ethan and Ean O’Quinn, Taylor Swaggart and Landan, Audrie, and Madilynn Logan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.  Hoppy was truly a friend of all he met.

Due to health concerns, no service is planned at this time.  A private memorial will be held at a later date.  Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.

 

 

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation