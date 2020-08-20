David Allen Sturdivant

Sept. 7, 1940 – Aug. 19, 2020

GLOSTER — David Allen Sturdivant was born in Amite County on Sept. 7, 1940 to Tommy and Ettie V Arnold Sturdivant. He was retired from International Paper Company as project manager and a member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge #1 of Natchez, Ms. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Billy Sturdivant and Mark Sturdivant, sister Faye Sturdivant Byrd and Granddaughter Lauren Wilkinson.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sturdivant, sons Jeffrey Allen Sturdivant and wife Ginger of Sheveport, La, and David Christian Sturdivant and Fiancé Bobbie of Franklinton, La. Three Grandchildren Holly Sturdivant, Timothy Sturdivant, and Courtney Sturdivant. Two Great-Grandchildren Braelyn Patterson and Kinsley Wilkinson. Two sisters Judy McGraw and Mary Weatherly; four brothers Griffin, Virgil, James, and Joe Sturdivant.

He is also survived by his special Rhonda Lopez; her daughter, Carrie Foreman Delaney and husband Robert and her Grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Service held Saturday August 22, 2020, at Gloster Church of the Nazarene at 11 am. 933 S. Captain Gloster Dr. Gloster, Ms. 39638.