Heather Richelle Rein

FERRIDAY —A visitation for Heather Richelle Rein, 29, of Vidalia, LA will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA., from 6 PM until 9 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Heather on Saturday, August, 22, 2020 starting at 12 noon, at the home of Hank and Margie Rein; 54 Benbrook Road, Natchez, MS., 39120. The family wants to extend an open invitation to the visitation and Celebration of Heathers life to all who knew her.

Heather Richelle Rein was born August 12, 1991 in Lake Charles, LA and passed away August 13, 2020 in Ferriday, LA. She worked at Rapides Regional Medical Center as a Repertory Therapist. Heather had a zest for life and never met a stranger. She enjoyed cooking, going out on the lake, and being at the pool with friends and family. Heather was loved by everyone who knew her and was a humble and kind person.

Heather was preceded in death by her “Paw Paw” John Goins and Grandpa Rein.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teagan Leigh Higdon and Teagan’s father, Heath Higdon of Jonesville, LA; her father, Hank Rein and wife Margie of Natchez, MS; mother, Julie K. Rein and Dean Nicoson of Estherville, Iowa; sister, Ashley Nicole Rein and Trevor Miller and their children, Lauren Jenkins, Autumn Miller, Phoenix Miller, and Mikayla Miller; sister, Chelsea Rein and Jonny Hauptmann and their children, Ellie Loftis and Paxton Rein; brother, Steven Dwayne Nations and fiancé Tyler Woodock and their children, Aries Woodock and Axiel Nations; brother Tyler Nations; paternal grandmother, Patsy J. Goins of Onalaska, TX; and maternal grandparents, Shari and Thomas Richardson of Oklahoma; Heather’s beloved soul mate and best friend, Cole Cupit of Vidalia, LA., She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.