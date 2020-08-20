FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Johnny Ray Bates, 58, of Ferriday, LA, who died Aug. 17, 2020 at Natchez Merit Health will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Concordia Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the funeral home chapel.

Johnny Ray Bates was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Natchez, the son of Wilson, Sr. and Janie Bates.

Johnny Ray is preceded in death by parents; Magnolia Simpson, that raised him like her own son; five aunts, Elnora Milligan, Mildred Milligan, Dorothy Milligan, Willie Mae Spurs, Brenda Milligan; three uncles, Charles Milligan, Jessie Milligan, Melvin Milligan.

Survivors include his mother; lifetime companion of many years, Linda Hawkins; one step-son that he raised as his own, Brondric Kawkins, Sr. (Cherelle), both of Ferriday, LA; four daughters, LaShanda Dean (Leon), Jena, LA, Sky Dixon (Travis), Lockport, LA, Jessica Bell, New Roads, LA, LaKiedra Turner, Ferriday, LA; two step-daughters that he raised like his own, TaShanda McKeel Conner (Travis), Clayton, LA, Illyasha Jefferson (Keyondris), Ridgecrest,LA; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Authur Bates (Nora), South Bend, IN, Wilson Bates (Yvonne), Las Vega, NV, Charles Bates (Debra), Gonzales, LA, Mark Milligan (Catina); three sisters, Judy Bates, Linda Bates, Sarah Bates; four aunts, Phyllis Eillis (Ernest), Velma Fortune (Robert), Emma Conner (James), Amanda Milligan (James); five uncles, Willie Milligan, all of Ferriday, LA, McKinley Bates, Arthur Bates (Annie), both of Vidalia, LA, Vince Mack (Clara), Sacramento, CA, Julius Mack (Delores), Missouri City, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.