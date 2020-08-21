Adams County reports another COVID-19 death

Adams County added another COVID-19 death on Thursday night, officials said.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced an 80-year-old Adams County woman dead late Thursday night at Merit Health Natchez.

Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 28 in Friday’s Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 report, and Thursday’s death once confirmed by MSDH will bring the county’s death toll to 29 since the pandemic began in March.

“Today we have 84 active cases,” said Neifa Hardy, liaison for the Adams County Emergency Management Office on Friday.

As of Friday’s statewide report Adams County has recorded 699 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Hardy said of those, approximately 581 people had recovered from the disease.

Friday’s statewide report recorded 874 new COVID-19 cases in the state with 24 new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the state has recorded 76,323 COVID-19 cases and 2,214 deaths have been recorded, according to Friday’s MSDH report.

In recent weeks, the state has seen increasingly high COVID-19 numbers in the 1,000 new cases per day range in daily reports, with a few lower numbers in recent days.

On Monday, the Adams County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to extend for another 30 days the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

A mask mandate for the county was extended until Sept. 8 requiring people to wear face masks or facial coverings when going out in to public places where social distancing is not possible, Hardy said.

Earlier this month, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson dissolved the City of Natchez COVID-19 Task Force and rolled it into the Adams County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 Task Force, which is the states designated emergency agency for COVID-19 in Adams County.

“Gibson wanted to make sure that we are all on the same sheet of music operating under one umbrella making the same decisions,” Adams County Emergency Operations Director Robert Bradford Sr. told supervisors of Gibson’s dissolving the Natchez COVID-19 Task Force. “Most of the members are supposed to be on the EOC anyway minus a few here and there to come under the umbrella of the Emergency Operations Center so we can be able to handle this pandemic as a unit.”

Bradford said the first combined Task Force meeting would be held next week.

“It is going to be in person or you can call in,” Bradford said. “We will be at the Safe Room for the first in-person meeting to be held of the combined Natchez Adams County Emergency Operations Center.”

Meanwhile, Hardy said the EOC has been busy tracking numbers and working with schools to prepare them for opening in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working with the schools as they are opening … getting them some PPE in preparing for opening at ACCS and Cathedral,” Hardy said. “We are also working with Headstart and of course the daycare centers and everybody and trying to distribute PPE to the necessary schools that are going to be open including Headstart, which will be here today to pick up their supplies.”

PPE supplies Hardy said the EOC is distributing include hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and thermometers, if available.

The PPE are supplied through funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Hardy said.

Free COVID-19 testing was still scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, despite the threat of possible storms associated with tropical depressions, Hardy said on Friday.

MSDH, has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus, who feel they should be tested must first go through an online free screening at: www.umc.edu/covidscreening. Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200.

Those meeting the criteria above will be given an appointment.

At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested are not permitted to leave their vehicle.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

Also from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through COVID-19 testing for Mississippi teachers and staff at the Adams County health department office at 417 U.S. 61, Natchez.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free. No appointment is necessary.

