Man shot to death in Fayette on Friday morning

FAYETTE — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a Friday morning shooting on Main Street in Fayette.

Fayette Police Chief LaShawn McMiller said Eddie White, 36, was shot and killed Friday at the gas station on the corner of Main and Rodney Streets at approximately 9 a.m.

McMiller said Michael Truenell, 25, was taken into custody soon after the shooting and has been charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied motor vehicle.

White was the person who was in the vehicle, McMiller said.

McMiller said a joint investigation with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing and that he could not release any details about the incident.

Jefferson County Coroner Ricky McDonald, who pronounced White dead at the scene, said White passed away from injuries sustained in the shooting.

McDonald said witnesses at the scene said the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud. White and Truenell, McDonald said, reportedly got into a verbal altercation that escalated to gunfire. Multiple gunshots were fired, McDonald said.

McDonald said White’s body is being held pending an autopsy from the Mississippi Crime Lab.