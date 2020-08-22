ACCS falls to St. Joseph in tough road game

GREENVILLE — The Adams County Christian School Rebels traveled to face a tough road opponent in the St. Joseph Catholic School Fighting Irish in Greenville on Friday night and despite a respectable effort came up short.

St. Joseph emerged the winner 50-20 at the end of a breathtaking game that included onside kicks and a successful 39-yard hail Mary touchdown pass by St. Joseph’s Quarterback Mekhi Norris with mere seconds left in the first half.

St. Joseph got on the board first when the Fighting Irish recovered an ACCS fumble and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Frank Serio was good with the PAT kick with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

ACCS reciprocated soon thereafter when Claven Dunbar scored on a 1-yard run. VJ Knight was good on the 2-point conversion and the score was 8-7 ACCS going into the second quarter.

Norris scored midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run but Serio failed on the PAT.

With seven seconds left in the half, ACCS’s Dunbar scored on an 11-yard pass from VJ Knight but the 2-point conversion failed making the score 14-13, ACCS.

With virtually no time left in the first half, ACCS tried an onside kick. St. Joseph recovered it, however, and on the first down Norris threw a 39-yard hail Mary pass that was batted around before St. Joseph’s AJ McCloud caught it for touchdown as time expired in the first half, giving St. Joseph a 21-14 halftime lead.

St. Joseph dominated the third quarter scoring seven points and keeping ACCS scoreless.

Halfway through the fourth quarter St. Joseph’s Kye Nelson scored on a 14-yard run and the snap on a point after kick went over kicker Jordan Jennings’ head but he was able to grab the ball and passed it for an impromptu successful 2-point conversion that was received by lineman Greg Fore.

ACCS’s last score of the game came with 3:35 left in the game when Tripp Cotten threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Josh Credit. The 2-point conversion failed.

ACCS had five first downs to St. Joseph’s 10. ACCS had 169 rushing yards to St. Joseph’s 121. ACCS had 69 passing yards to St. Joseph’s 279. ACCS had 230 total yards to St. Joseph’s 390 total yards.

ACCS’s Knight had 13 rushes for 100 yards; Sewell had seven rushes for 39 yards; Dunbar had four rushes for 22 yards and one touchdown and also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass. Josh Credit caught a 58-yard touchdown pass.

On defense ACCS standouts included Dantavious Stampley with seven tackles and a half sack; Sewell with 10 tackles and a full sack; Dunbar with five tackles; JD Granger with five tackles; and Blake LePrairie with five tackles.

ACCS (0-1) will host Columbia Academy next Friday.