expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2020

Max Henderson Peters Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:14 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

RAYVILLE, LA. — Graveside services for Max Henderson Peters, Sr., 86, of Rayville, La., and formally of Waterproof, La., will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, La., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. with Johnny Hoychick Jr., Dr. Eddie Wren and Stacey Didyoung officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Max Henderson Peters, Sr. was born on Sunday, Dec. 24, 1933, in Franklin, La., to Elizabeth Rose Peters and Louis Otto Peters Sr. and passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Monroe, La.

Max served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He spent most his time working for Chevron, where he retired after 35 years as a Senior Drilling Rep and served as president of Miss-Lou Chevron Retirees for 17 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rayville, VFW, and American Legion in Rayville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother- Louis O. Peters, Jr.; nephew- Stathum Louis Peters; grandchildren- Katherine Corinne Rife and Edwin Lee Rife, III; and great-grandson- Timothy Luke Didyoung.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years Martha Peters; he was a loving father to three children: his daughter Stephanie Peters Rife and her husband Lee and two sons, Max Peters, Jr. and his wife, Dena, and Arthur L. Peters and his wife, LeAnne; grandfather to Stacey Rife Didyoung and her husband Chris, Katie Rife June and her husband Scott, and Kimberly Peters Reagan and her husband Chris; great-grandfather to Alexis, Jade, Trent, Christina, Forrest and Caleb.

Pallbearers are Arthur Peters, Chris Didyoung, Scott June, Chris Reagan, Michael Cousins, and Perrin Roller.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Max Peters, Jr., Lee Rife, Hollis Adams, Joe Young, and the members of the Friendship Sunday school Class of Rayville First Baptist Church.

The family would like to say thank you to all the friends who have sent up prayers and a special thank you to the staff of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home, the staff at Compassus Hospice and the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the last month at Glenwood Medical Center.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either St. Jude, Salvations Cross or First Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a procession following to the graveside to Legion Memorial.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

News

Bridge of Sighs vandalism investigated

News

NASD to host help sessions for parents

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 2

News

Miss-Lou could end up between two hurricanes early next week; officials ‘on readiness level’

News

Natchez-Adams School District receives national grant for 350 laptops

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder