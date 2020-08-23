RAYVILLE, LA. — Graveside services for Max Henderson Peters, Sr., 86, of Rayville, La., and formally of Waterproof, La., will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, La., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. with Johnny Hoychick Jr., Dr. Eddie Wren and Stacey Didyoung officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Max Henderson Peters, Sr. was born on Sunday, Dec. 24, 1933, in Franklin, La., to Elizabeth Rose Peters and Louis Otto Peters Sr. and passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Monroe, La.

Max served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He spent most his time working for Chevron, where he retired after 35 years as a Senior Drilling Rep and served as president of Miss-Lou Chevron Retirees for 17 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rayville, VFW, and American Legion in Rayville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother- Louis O. Peters, Jr.; nephew- Stathum Louis Peters; grandchildren- Katherine Corinne Rife and Edwin Lee Rife, III; and great-grandson- Timothy Luke Didyoung.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years Martha Peters; he was a loving father to three children: his daughter Stephanie Peters Rife and her husband Lee and two sons, Max Peters, Jr. and his wife, Dena, and Arthur L. Peters and his wife, LeAnne; grandfather to Stacey Rife Didyoung and her husband Chris, Katie Rife June and her husband Scott, and Kimberly Peters Reagan and her husband Chris; great-grandfather to Alexis, Jade, Trent, Christina, Forrest and Caleb.

Pallbearers are Arthur Peters, Chris Didyoung, Scott June, Chris Reagan, Michael Cousins, and Perrin Roller.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Max Peters, Jr., Lee Rife, Hollis Adams, Joe Young, and the members of the Friendship Sunday school Class of Rayville First Baptist Church.

The family would like to say thank you to all the friends who have sent up prayers and a special thank you to the staff of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home, the staff at Compassus Hospice and the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the last month at Glenwood Medical Center.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either St. Jude, Salvations Cross or First Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a procession following to the graveside to Legion Memorial.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.