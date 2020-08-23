expand
August 23, 2020

Mrs. Marilyn Lawrence Campbell

By Staff Reports

Published 5:33 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

Thursday, March 31, 1938 –  Friday, August 21, 2020

Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn Lawrence Campbell, 82 of Monterey, LA will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church on Monday August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Bro John Rushing officiating.  Interment will follow at Flowery Mound Cemetery, Monterey, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Campbell was born on Thursday, March 31, 1938 in Monterey, LA. and she passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Monterey, surrounded by her loved ones.  She was a lifelong resident of Monterey, a member of Monterey First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bryan K. Campbell, Sr., parents Henry Burley Lawrence and Hazel Lawrence, Brother Henry Burley Lawrence, Jr., Grandson Bryan Cullen Pecanty.

Survivors include daughter Melissa Pecanty and husband Carl, Monterey, LA, Son Kent Campbell wife Kirsty, of Walters, La, daughter Marilyn Alane Campbell, Slidell, LA.

Grandchildren are Ryan Pecanty and Lissa, Jordan Pecanty and Jesse McCaughey, Becky and Michael Crouch, Austin Kent Campbell, Dalton Bryan Campbell, Jacob Cullen Campbell, Joseph Carter Campbell, Joshua Blaine Campbell and Madison Coludrovich, Alyssa Brooke Benedict, Hunter Bryant Benedict.

Great-grandchildren are Matthew Scott Pecanty, Gavin Layne Pecanty, Layne Michael Crouch, Julia Bread, and Trent Beard.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons will be the honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at Monterey First Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

