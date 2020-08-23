Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

Two people were arrested after Natchez police officers responded to two separate stabbings late Saturday night.

Between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to two different domestic altercations, each involving a knife, according to a news release from the Natchez Police Department.

Shirley Williams, 55, was charged with aggravated assault under the domestic violence act after officers responded to the report of a male subject being stabbed in the chest at 400A Watts Ave. The victim was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez where he was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for further treatment. Officers believe the stabbing was the result of a heated physical argument between the victim and Williams.

In a separate incident, Daquiria Hunt, 27, was also charged with aggravated assault under the domestic violence act when officers responded to a stabbing near the intersection of Liberty Road and North Shields Lane. Officers believe Hunt, who is a former girlfriend of the victim and the mother of the victim’s child, reportedly stabbed at a male subject causing a slash in his lower abdomen area. The victim was transported to Merit Health Natchez where he was treated and released. Hunt had fled the scene of the stabbing but was shortly apprehended after the incident.