August 23, 2020

Delisa Blackwell holds her dog Mia, left, on their walk on Wednesday afternoon on Alabama Street in Vidalia. (Patrick Murphy / The Natchez Democrat)

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

By Patrick Murphy

Published 8:00 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

VIDALIA —Delisa Blackwell has owned Mia, her rat terrier dog, for six years since adopting her in Eunice, Louisiana.

“She has been a lifesaver for me,” Blackwell said. “If you have something that is pushing you to keep doing your routine, then you are more likely to continue doing your routine.”

Blackwell said she walks a mile every day and that was what the duo was doing when The Dart landed Wednesday night on Alabama Street.

Blackwell said she owns another rescued rat terrier dog named Rivers but Rivers is not as energetic as Mia.

“Mia likes to chase Frisbees out in the field (near Alabama Street) and all of the neighborhood kids come and play with her,” Blackwell said. “I also take Mia out biking in a basket on my bicycle.”

Blackwell has lived in Vidalia for 36 years and Blackwell said she has always enjoyed being around dogs.

“I knew when I became older I needed a dog that was smaller,” Blackwell said. “I knew I wanted a sporting dog to keep me on my toes and Mia has done that.”

