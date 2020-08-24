expand
August 25, 2020

Centreville Academy Lady Tigers softball falls to Simpson Academy

By Patrick Jones

Published 6:15 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

CENTREVILLE — Carson Smith doubled to bring in the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning as the Simpson Academy Lady Cougars beat the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers 4-3 last Saturday afternoon.

Smith also pitched five solid innings of relief, giving up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. She gave up Emilea Roberts’ two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3.

Simpson Academy had a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning before Centreville scored one run in the bottom of the second. The Lady Cougars scored one run in the top of the fourth inning for a 3-1 advantage before Roberts tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Both starting pitchers went two innings and had mixed results. Gracie Giordando was the winning pitcher allowed one unearned run and no hits, yet walked four batters. Lana Dalton gave up two earned runs on two hits with two walks and one hit batter for the Lady Tigers.

Baylie Ford was charged with the loss after allowing two unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

Smith was the multiple hitter for either team, going 2-for-2 with the double, a walk, two runs batted in and one run scored. Zy Cole also had a double for Simpson Academy.

Roberts went 1-for-2 with her home run, a walk, two RBIs and one run scored. Savannah Hailey, Amanda Newman and Rylee Shell each had a base hit for the Lady Tigers.

Centreville Academy (10-6) played host to Discovery Christian School for an MAIS District 3-2A varsity doubleheader Monday afternoon and was scheduled to travel to McComb to take on Parklane Academy for a junior varsity and varsity tilt on Tuesday, weather permitting.

