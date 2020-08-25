expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

By Ben Hillyer

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

VIDALIA — An apparent tug of war between Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft and members of the town council continued in a special-called meeting Tuesday.

Two weeks after the Vidalia Board Aldermen voted down hiring recommendations by Craft and Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, board members reversed their decisions.

Tuesday afternoon, board members on separate 2-3 votes approved Spencer McAllister as a patrol officer for the Vidalia Police Department and Ricky Roth as the head of the town’s utility department.

In each vote, aldermen Jon Betts, Brent Smith and Rosa Demby voted to approve the recommendations. Aldermen Tommy Probst and Robert Gardner voted against approval.

In each case, Alderwoman Rosa Demby reversed her decision from two weeks ago when she voted down the hiring of McAllister and Roth. Demby, who was just elected to the board, did not offer any reasons for her reversal in Tuesday’s meeting.

The five-minute meeting was dominated by multiple attempts by Gardner to install his choice of Cornell Lewis as the head of the town Utility Department.

On two separate occasions, Gardner’s motions to hire Lewis were called out of order by town attorney George Murray because Gardner’s actions were not on the agenda.

Board members are also not allowed to make recommendations for department heads. Board members can only accept or reject the mayor’s recommendations.

During the meeting, Gardner insisted on multiple occasions that he was only making a motion to hire Lewis.

“I did not recommend,” Gardner said. “I made a motion.”

Craft disagreed with Gardner.

“You made a motion to put in somebody which makes it your recommendation,” Craft said.

After Gardner’s efforts were called out of order, Craft asked for motions to accept his recommendation of Ricky Roth as the supervisor of the town’s utility department.

Betts made the motion and Smith seconded the motion. The motion passed 2-3 with Gardner and Probst voting against.

On Aug. 11, the board rejected the hiring of McAllister and Roth. In relation to the hiring of a police officer, Gardner said some of his constituents had told him the police department had too many employees and that the police department had a high turnover rate.

After the meeting, Craft said Probst’s and Gardner’s actions at Tuesday’s meeting and previous meetings amounted to “foolishness.” Craft said he hopes that such foolishness will not continue for the next four years.

“Residents deserve better from their leaders,” Craft said.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

News

Cathedral preschooler tests positive for COVID-19; some students quarantined

News

Marco collapses, Laura headed for US as potential Category 3 hurricane

News

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

News

Bridge of Sighs vandalism investigated

News

NASD to host help sessions for parents

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 2

News

Miss-Lou could end up between two hurricanes early next week; officials ‘on readiness level’

News

Natchez-Adams School District receives national grant for 350 laptops

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge