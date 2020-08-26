Adams County records another COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s report

expand
NATCHEZ — Adams County recorded another COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s statewide report, bringing the county’s total number of deaths up to 31 since the pandemic began on March 11.

By Staff Reports

Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Adams County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 751.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 904 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 58 new deaths on Wednesday.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 79,206 with 2,315 deaths.

Adams County had 100 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Concordia Parish now has a total of 429 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 751 31 46 12
Alcorn 580 6 12 1
Amite 265 7 14 2
Attala 576 25 90 20
Benton 191 1 2 0
Bolivar 1420 45 74 11
Calhoun 460 10 23 4
Carroll 287 11 45 9
Chickasaw 564 20 36 11
Choctaw 153 4 0 0
Claiborne 430 16 43 9
Clarke 421 28 31 9
Clay 464 14 2 1
Coahoma 926 17 75 2
Copiah 1048 31 30 4
Covington 708 17 8 3
De Soto 4421 41 49 9
Forrest 2063 62 121 35
Franklin 171 3 3 1
George 673 12 5 2
Greene 285 14 35 6
Grenada 908 30 84 16
Hancock 466 18 8 4
Harrison 3158 53 149 18
Hinds 6357 137 357 59
Holmes 1038 52 98 20
Humphreys 334 13 20 6
Issaquena 95 3 0 0
Itawamba 514 14 51 9
Jackson 2879 59 74 7
Jasper 470 13 1 0
Jefferson 213 8 8 2
Jefferson Davis 291 8 3 1
Jones 2114 69 174 35
Kemper 264 15 38 9
Lafayette 1244 34 114 24
Lamar 1400 25 9 4
Lauderdale 1688 103 212 58
Lawrence 397 10 18 1
Leake 875 31 4 0
Lee 2066 49 143 25
Leflore 1215 74 185 45
Lincoln 941 49 129 30
Lowndes 1245 53 92 28
Madison 2821 82 222 41
Marion 766 25 48 6
Marshall 907 11 19 3
Monroe 996 56 148 44
Montgomery 402 15 25 7
Neshoba 1410 99 109 37
Newton 641 13 12 2
Noxubee 514 14 17 4
Oktibbeha 1346 46 184 29
Panola 1263 23 13 2
Pearl River 718 48 66 19
Perry 289 9 0 0
Pike 1101 43 74 19
Pontotoc 1014 10 6 1
Prentiss 593 12 40 3
Quitman 306 3 0 0
Rankin 2756 59 131 16
Scott 1079 22 15 3
Sharkey 247 8 42 7
Simpson 918 39 99 19
Smith 456 13 54 8
Stone 302 9 27 3
Sunflower 1229 35 39 8
Tallahatchie 611 13 9 2
Tate 849 32 32 12
Tippah 524 15 2 0
Tishomingo 539 26 93 18
Tunica 438 11 12 2
Union 849 21 40 11
Walthall 553 24 67 13
Warren 1274 43 106 20
Washington 1964 59 79 18
Wayne 842 21 58 10
Webster 295 13 52 11
Wilkinson 277 17 8 4
Winston 691 19 40 11
Yalobusha 362 11 35 7
Yazoo 939 19 29 4
Total 80,110 2,373 4,767 976

 

 

