expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Combs

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Jennifer Ogden Combs announced Tuesday that she will be stepping down from her position as Executive Director of Visit Natchez and the Natchez Convention Promotion Commission effective Oct. 1.

Combs said Lynsey Smith, the current director of sales at Visit Natchez, would be taking over as interim director on Sept. 1 until the NCPC can put together a search committee to bring on a full-time director.

Combs said she would stay on with Visit Natchez for a month after Smith takes over to finish the fiscal cycle and for training purposes.

“Lynsey has been here at Visit Natchez longer than most of us,” Combs said. “She has been director of sales since 2013 and has been highly regarded throughout the entire industry for her work as a tourism professional.”

Combs said she plans to stay in Natchez and promote the city wherever her career takes her.

“I’m not at liberty to say at this point,” Combs said of her career plans. “I’m going to take a little time off and enjoy a bit of a break exploring some other interests and options and will let everyone know when it’s definite.”

Combs’ began at Visit Natchez in late 2014 when she was brought on to lead the Natchez Tricentennial Committee. She later served as interim director beginning in April 2016 and became the executive director in February 2017.

Before Visit Natchez, Combs was an award-winning film producer behind more than 20 films, including “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Prelude to a Kiss,” “The Family Stone” and “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

“It has been an amazing experience,” Combs said of working with Visit Natchez. “I’ve loved representing Natchez. Even in the 30-plus years I’ve been working away in film I’ve always said Natchez is my hometown. Natchez is where I’m from, whether I was living in New York or Los Angeles. It has been an amazing experience beginning with the Tricentennial all the way through now, dealing with the most incredibly challenging time with the coronavirus.”

Combs said the decision to leave Visit Natchez was not made lightly. She’d hoped to make the transition in January before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the tourism industry and she committed herself to staying and helping her hometown through the crisis, she said.

When Spring Pilgrimage was canceled, Combs said Visit Natchez shifted gears to become an information resource to anyone wondering which businesses were still open and conducting safety measures during the pandemic.

“The most amazing part of working at Visit Natchez has been working with some incredible people. I would work with them anytime, anywhere on any project,” she said.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

News

Cathedral preschooler tests positive for COVID-19; some students quarantined

News

Marco collapses, Laura headed for US as potential Category 3 hurricane

News

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery