August 26, 2020

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

SULPHUR, Louisiana — Stine’s 10 stores across the state of Louisiana will remain open as long as possible Wednesday to serve those who are making preparations for Hurricane Laura.

Stine locations in Sulphur, Lake Charles, Iowa, Crowley, Jennings, DeRidder, and Broussard will be open until 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Stine in Natchitoches will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Alexandria, Walker and Natchez stores will be operating under their regular business hours.

Stine CEO Dennis Stine says, “We’ve been through this before with Hurricane Rita, and have been making all the necessary preparations to serve our communities as long as it is safe for our customers and our associates.”

Online shopping and curbside delivery service have been suspended at this time as all man-power is needed to operate the stores at their physical locations.

Stores will reopen as soon as it is safe and staff members are able to travel to work. Re-opening business hours will be posted on Stinehome.com as updates become available.

Stine operates stores in Sulphur, Lake Charles, Iowa, Crowley, Jennings, Broussard, Walker, DeRidder, Natchitoches and Alexandria in Louisiana. Its only out-of-state location is in Natchez.

