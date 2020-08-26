expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Vivian Pauline Jacobs Barnette

By Staff Reports

Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Sept. 23, 1923 – Aug. 25, 2020

FERRIDAY — Vivian Pauline “Polly” Jacobs Barnette, 96, died on August 25, 2020 with her family by her side in Ferriday. Services will be held on Thursday, August 27 at the Comer’s Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

Polly was born on September 23, 1923 in Lumberton, MS. She was a Ferriday High School graduate and was the oldest graduate at the time of her death. Polly was an avid golfer at Panola Woods Country Club where she was a charter member. She was a member of the Sevier United Methodist Church and a Life member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Barnette, her parents JT and Lillian Jacobs and one brother, JT Jacobs, Jr. and his wife Maudine.

She is survived by her daughters, Myra Price and Tommy Lowry; Kim Adams and her husband Rodney; 4 grandchildren: Samantha Buras (Jeff), Richie Price (Brandi), Jade Stoute (Ryan) and Kelli Leger (Jordan). 11 great grandchildren: Grace, Reed, and Kate Buras; Ty, Tucker, Tanner Woodruff, Richard Guy Price V; Bekham and Tatum Stoute; Hayden and Reese Leger; Niece Sherrie Jacobs McMahan; nephew Ronnie Cunningham. Randy Burley, Jamie Jacobs, JL Jacobs.

Extended family: Kris and Lisette Lowry Foreman; Ryan, Lauren, and Annalee Foreman Von Comer Cordray, caretaker Barbara Dupre and many special friends.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Health or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.comerfh.com.

