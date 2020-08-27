Crime reports: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Jomeka Deshane Christmas, 22, 144 North Sields Lane, on a charge of Malicious Mischief. No bond set.

Nicole Fells, 39, 1013 North Union St., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Eric Lorraine Minor, 26, 221 Oakland Drive, on a charge of malicious mischief. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Woodhaven Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop on Old D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on N. Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Dog problem on Morgan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Itasca Drive.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Fire on State Street.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Property damage on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Old U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Wiggins Lane.

Traffic stop on Camellia Street.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on Minor Street.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Malicious mischief on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on Benbrook Road.

Arrests — Tuesday

Brittani Nikole Barnes, 20, 99 Cardinal Drive, on a charge of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and a controlled substance violation. Bond set at $500.

Kerstin Frances Calhoun, 21, 266 LA 3203, Monterey, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Jennifer Renee Holmes, 1111 Liberty Road, on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and a controlled substance violation. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Pinehill Drive.

Burglary on Morgantown Road.

Unwanted subject on Cardinal Drive.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Airport Road.

Road hazard on Upper Kingston Road.

Ambulance needed on Robbins Lake Road.

Reckless driving on North Palestine Road.

Burglary on Pinehill Drive.

Simple assault on East Sulinda Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Dallas C. Hardy, 58, 186 Airport Road, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. No bond set.

Jeffery S. Ross, 31, 390 Redock Tree Drive, Jonesville, fined $315 for an open container violation.

Fredrick Fudickar Jr., 37, 1129 Parish Line Road, Delhi, fined $550 for speeding.

Joshua P. Tiser, 41, 217 Jefferson St., fined $340 for possession of marijuana.

Kyle Johnese, 21, 33 Ogden Road, Natchez, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $1,347.50 for driving while intoxicated.

Terry L. King, 49, 700 Magnolia St., sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $750 for driving under suspension.

David Smith, 42, 410 DA Biglane, sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $495 for possession of marijuana, reckless operation and open container violation.

Chris L. Smith, 32, 5930 LA 451 Moreauville, sentenced to 21 days in jail with credit for time served suspended upon payment of $640 for possession of marijuana and reckless operation.

Devonte D. Scott, 27, 203 Carolina Ave., sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $945 for flight from an officer and speeding.

Kevin Osteen, 21, 112 10th St., Jonesville, fined $750 with two days credit for time served for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Julius Bates, 25, 904 E.E. Wallace Blvd., fined $2,232.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Arrests — Tuesday

Howard L. Williams, 42, 109 Galloway St., Clayton, on a charge possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs with intent and possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic attachment on Carter Street.

Medical call on Clark Circle.

Fire on U.S. 425.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on U.S. 84.

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Complaint on Maple Street.

Automobile accident LA 65.

Accident on Carter Street.

Fire on Morris Road.

Medical call on Forest Road.

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Complaint on Moose Lodge Road.

Complaint on Airport Road.

Theft on Minorca Road.

Loose horses on Rabb Road.

Miscellaneous call on Galloway Street.

Breaking and entering on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jerry W. Brownell Jr., 40, 108 Clark Drive, on a charge of domestic abuse battery and cruelty to juveniles. Bond set at $26,250.

Farron L. Lewis, 49, 623 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear/four counts. Bond set at $2,100.

Ferriday Police Department

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

Concordia Fire District No. 2

