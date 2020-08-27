Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

NATCHEZ — The effects of Hurricane Laura could be seen Thursday afternoon across southwest Mississippi and Louisiana, including downed trees, power lines and damaged structures, officials said.

Law officials in Vidalia and Adams County said no storm-related injuries or deaths had been reported in the area as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said the county is under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Thursday and rain bands off of Hurricane Laura may still cause thunderstorms.

According to data from Entergy, approximately 1,200 Entergy customers in Adams County were still without power on Thursday afternoon after more than 800 customers had their power restored.

Nearly 2,000 Entergy customers were still without power in Concordia Parish on Thursday afternoon.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong and Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill all said they’ve witnessed downed trees and power lines blocking roads and worked around the clock with power companies and road crews to have the roadways cleared.

Officials said several houses and buildings have also been damaged by strong wind and fallen trees.

Merrill said people should avoid unnecessary travel so that no traffic accidents occur that could overwhelm first responders.

“We’ve had several trees down and several people without electricity. As far as I know, everyone is safe,” Merrill said. “We’re working around the clock to get the trees off of the power lines and get the power turned back on. For anyone who needs help or has any medical machines that need electricity, don’t hesitate to give us a call and we can figure out how to accommodate them. The Convention Center is open if anyone needs shelter. If you don’t have to get out right now, please stay in. Our emergency crews are out working and we’re stretched thin.”

Armstrong said anyone who must drive should drive slowly and carefully on wet roads and keep enough stopping distance between themselves and other drivers.

Those who see water, trees or power lines in the roads should call and report it, Armstrong said.

“Our officers have been busy since they’ve come to work and are now assisting Entergy and work crews to get roads open,” Armstrong said. “There has been no one killed or injured and no injuries due to storm-related traffic accidents so far.”

Armstrong said a toppled AutoZone sign and a fallen tree on top of a church along Devereux Drive are some of the worst damages he’s seen from the storm.

“The sign at AutoZone is a testament to the amount of wind that came through. It was strong enough to break it off of its posts,” Armstrong said.

Patten said both law enforcement and civilians have helped road crews clear away any debris blocking roads in the county.

“No one should attempt to move any trees themselves in case there are power lines nearby,” Patten said. “We made sure there were no power lines down in the area before we accepted any help. We appreciate all of the news teams for their reports and the first responders and citizens ho helped get the roadways cleared up. There wasn’t a road that we’ve driven on today that didn’t have a tree down.”

Hardy said any storm damages can be reported via the Adams County website at adamscountyms.net so they can be considered for storm relief funds.