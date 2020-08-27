expand
August 27, 2020

Jonta Newbill

By Staff Reports

Published 10:59 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

March 3, 2018 – Aug. 21, 2020

FERRIDAY — Jonta Newbill, 2, of Ferriday, LA, died Aug. 21, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Concordia Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Vaughn officiating.

Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion B.C. Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Jonta Newbill was born March 3, 2018, Natchez, MS, the son of Jonathon Curry and Angelika Newbill.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Prentiss Newbill; paternal grandparents, Abe Stevenson, Maryann Curry.

His is survived by his parents; four brothers, Keion Hawkins, Kai’lyn Hawkins, Ja’lyn Newbill, James Hawkins; two sisters, Keija Hawkins, Thy’Angel Newbill; maternal grandmother, Theresa Newbill; three aunts, Keashonda Newbill, Tracy Newbill, Darlene Newbill; three uncles, Prentiss Newbill, Jakerress Hawkins, Ja’Kydrick Hawkins, all of Ferriday, LA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends of the extended family.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

