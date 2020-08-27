expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Willie Mae Leonard

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

FERRIDAY — Willie Mae Leonard, 75, of Ferriday, LA, died Aug. 25, 2020 at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles, LA will be at 11:00 AM, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, St. James B.C. with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. James B.C. Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home

Willie Mae Leonard was born Nov. 9, 1844 in Frogmore, LA.  She was born the daughter of Willie and Luvenia Collins Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Wess Green, Allen Green, Alex Green, Jessie Green; four sisters, Ruby Wesley, Catherine Carter, Mary Clark, Essie Alexandria.

She is survived by her husband, David Leonard, Ferriday, LA; two sons, Tommy Leonard, Las Vegas, NV, Samuel Leonard, Ferriday, LA; four daughters, Rebecca Lawson, Willma Stovall, both of Ferriday, LA, Geraldine Leonard, Cartersville, GA, Kimberly Leonard, Gulfport, MS; brothers, Jerry Green, Lee Green, Ernest Green, all of Ferriday, LA, Willie Harbor, St, Joseph, LA; a Godsister, Mrs. Charles Harbor, Tucson, AZ; one Godson, Reginald T. Mack, Baton Rouge, LA; three, Geneva Leonard, Lillie B. Green, Earnestine Leonard, all of Ferriday, LA; one brother-in-law, Johnathan Leonard, Tacoma, WA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhome.com.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

News

Cathedral preschooler tests positive for COVID-19; some students quarantined

News

Marco collapses, Laura headed for US as potential Category 3 hurricane

News

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday