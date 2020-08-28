Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Leanne Jeanette Dueker, 48, 203 Oakland Drive, on a charge of driving under the influence. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Darrell Anthony Martin, 18, 206 Reed St., on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Joshua Middleton, 18, 206 Reed St., on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Raymond Miller, 44, 11 Government Fleet Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Tyrekk Williams, 18, 42 Windy Hill Road, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious activity on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop at Fairbridge Inn.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Snake call on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Kelly Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Washington Street.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Alarm on Triumph Lane.

Road hazard on Ratcliff Road.

Road hazard on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Disturbance on Homochitto Street.

Welfare check on S. Bluebird Drive.

Road hazard on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Theft on N. Shields Lane.

Property damage on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Road hazard on Washington Street.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Simple assault on Cottage Farm Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Road hazard on Lewis Drive.

Road hazard on Washington Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Fight on Silver Street.

Simple assault on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Donalvin Lee Carter, 18, 2335 North Acadian, on a charge of armed robbery, two counts. Bond set at $100,000.

Omari Kevonnie Isaac, 22, 118 Old Meadow Drive, on charges of shooting into a vehicle. Bond set at $50,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Kerstin Frances Calhoun, 21, 266 LA 3203, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on Lee Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Lotus Drive.

Harassment on Greenacres Road.

Road hazard on Campbell Road.

Fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Magnolia Acres Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Steamplant Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Assisting motorist on Spokane Road.

Juvenile problem on Philip West Road.

Disturbance on Starnes Drive.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Lee Road.

Shots fired on Cranfield Road.

Domestic disturbance on Magnolia Drive.

False alarm on Anderson Drive.

Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.

Fire on Majorca Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jonathan E. Walker, 35, 384 Dabbs Road, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, driving under suspension, no vehicle registration, no license plates, no liability insurance, child restraint violation and a bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Miranda Alexander-McLeod, 25, 179 North Grove, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and no child restraints. Bond set at $2,700.

Candice L. Baxter, 30, 117 Kerrigan Lane, Ruston, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, expired tag, carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled substances and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Dakota L. Tolbert, 25, 142 Ralph Road, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, carrying weapons while in possession of controlled substances and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Rashad Rutland, 22, 113 Elm St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $700.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Nicholas Keshawn Patton, 19, 2749 Miller Ave., on charges of possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond set.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.