NATCHEZ — Jerrell Winston May, known as Mr. Whiskers, left here Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, 2020 for his Heavenly home. He is already wheeling and dealing; and Heaven will have the most beautiful Christmas trees this year. And just think about the crawfish, and those sweet watermelons. And what about all that beautiful statuary and garden art, and those beautiful southern rockers, Adirondack furniture and swings. We could go on and on!! He wanted to let everyone know how much he loved his business and his many valued customers and friends. He apologizes for not letting everyone know ahead of time, but he has business to take care of in Heaven and he could not stay.

We will celebrate his life with graveside services at Scott Cemetery in Monterey, LA, at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.