Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said he plans to retire by the first of next year after approximately 37 years in law enforcement

Armstrong said he made the decision to retire before the end of 2019 and had told former Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell of his intent to retire toward the end of 2020, even before Grennell had decided not to seek another term as mayor.

“It is going to be between now and the end of the year,” Armstrong said of his retirement date. “It may be into January.”

Armstrong said he has had several meetings with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson to discuss hiring his replacement and that he offered to work with Gibson and the new chief on the transition.

Armstrong has served as the Natchez police chief since August 2017 after an eight-year stint as Vicksburg Police Chief, which was after he had retired from a 25-year career in the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“We have accomplished a lot since we have been here,” Armstrong said of his tenure as Natchez police chief. “We have been able to get the starting wage up from a ridiculous $12.19 an hour to $15.50. We now start our officers out with $15 and when they become certified, finish the academy, we raise them another 50 cents to $15.50.”

Other accomplishments during Armstrong’s tenure include acquiring body cameras for Natchez police officers, obtaining fire arms for the officers through a federal program at no cost to the city, getting updated vehicles for officers with a policy of allowing officers to take their vehicles home at night and having crime cameras placed in strategic points throughout the city through Project NOLA.

“We saw a huge benefit from those cameras for solving and preventing crime,” Armstrong said. “We have seen a huge reduction in those areas mainly in the Holiday Apartments. A huge reduction there.”

Armstrong, 59, said he plans to continue to work in some law enforcement capacity after his retirement but does not yet have definite plans.

“There comes a time when we have to make a decision on when to end a career,” Armstrong said. “It is a good time to call it quits and move on to something else.”