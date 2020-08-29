Football round up: WCCA, Centreville Academy football earn home victories

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy junior quarterback Andrew Sessions was responsible for seven of the team’s nine touchdowns as the Rams steamrolled to a 60-24 win over the Ben’s Ford Christian School Eagles Friday night.

Sessions completed seven of nine passes for 232 yards with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also had six carries for 48 yards and three touchdowns.

On the first play from scrimmage in the game, Andrew Sessions connected with KeKe Anderson on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Ben Sessions added the extra point and WCCA was on top 7-0 at the 9:53 mark of the first quarter.

Andrew Sessions scored on a 10-yard run with 7:24 to go in the first quarter to give the Rams a 14-0 lead. Ben’s Ford responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Alston Moore, but the two-point conversion run was no good and the Eagles still trailed 14-6 at the 4:57 mark.

Roderick Bailey found the end zone on a 48-yard run to give the Rams a 20-6 lead with 3:14 left in the opening quarter. Andrew Session scored on a 27-yard run and threw a 29-yard TD pass to RJ Fisher for a 34-6 advantage before Moore scored on a 3-yard run to make it a 34-12 game with 4:42 remaining until halftime.

The final two minutes of the first half saw WCCA score two touchdowns and Ben’s Ford one, giving the Rams a commanding 48-18 lead.

Andrew Sessions threw a 35-yard TD pass to Anderson with 6:58 left in the third quarter for a 54-18 Rams lead. Moore scored his fourth touchdown of the game for Ben’s Ford on a 35-yard pass from Sam Peters with 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. WCCA capped off the scoring with a 20-yard run by Jack Orgeron.

WCCA finished with 385 yards of total offense while its defense held Ben’s Ford to just 190 yards of total offense. Bailey had five carries for 71 yards and one touchdown while Orgeron had five carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.

KeKe Anderson was the Rams’ leading receiver with 104 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches. RJ Fisher had three catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns on offense and was one of the defensive stars with nine tackles and two sacks.

Ryan Fisher led their defense with a team-high 10 tackles. In addition to making six extra points, Ben Sessions also had five tackles. JD Anderson also had five tackles.

WCCA (2-0) plays host to Riverdale Academy Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green School 28

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers picked up their first win of the 2020 season as they held on for a 38-28 win over the Bowling Green School Buccaneers Friday night.

Neither team was able to pull away from the other in a grueling first half, which ended with Centreville clinging to a 24-20 lead. The Tigers scored two touchdowns to go up 38-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Bowling Green scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to make it a two-possession game with 3:30 left. But unlike what happened to Centreville when it gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of last week’s 43-40 loss to Washington School, the Tigers made sure that would not happen this time around.

Centreville Academy (1-1) travels to Clinton, La. to take on Silliman Institute at 7 p.m. Friday.