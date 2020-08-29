expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2020

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:30 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County has had a total of 780 cases and 31 deaths since the outbreak. As of Friday, Merit Health Natchez is housing 10 COVID-19 patients with three of them in ICU. Statewide, 674 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 145 suspected positive patients. MSDH reports 215 of Mississippi’s COVID-19 patients are in ICU ant 111 are on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 157 long term care facilities in the state have active COVID-19 outbreaks were an outbreak is defined as one or more positive cases among residents or staff.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,029 with 2,247 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 780 31 46 12
Alcorn 616 6 17 1
Amite 272 7 14 2
Attala 581 25 90 20
Benton 193 1 2 0
Bolivar 1462 48 77 12
Calhoun 468 10 23 4
Carroll 289 12 45 9
Chickasaw 581 20 36 11
Choctaw 154 4 0 0
Claiborne 435 16 43 9
Clarke 437 30 * 31 9
Clay 469 14 2 1
Coahoma 969 17 77 2
Copiah 1056 31 30 4
Covington 716 17 9 4
De Soto 4548 43 49 9
Forrest 2119 61 121 35
Franklin 175 3 3 1
George 679 12 5 2
Greene 290 14 35 6
Grenada 934 32 88 17
Hancock 487 18 8 4
Harrison 3268 53 149 18
Hinds 6473 138 360 59
Holmes 1039 54 98 20
Humphreys 335 14 20 6
Issaquena 97 3 0 0
Itawamba 545 14 51 9
Jackson 2946 59 74 7
Jasper 479 13 1 0
Jefferson 217 9 8 2
Jefferson Davis 302 8 3 1
Jones 2146 72 174 35
Kemper 269 15 38 9
Lafayette 1377 34 121 24
Lamar 1432 29 10 5
Lauderdale 1737 106 213 58
Lawrence 402 10 18 1
Leake 878 31 4 0
Lee 2139 54 144 27
Leflore 1229 75 185 45
Lincoln 962 51 129 30
Lowndes 1272 53 92 28
Madison 2939 83 223 41
Marion 775 26 48 6
Marshall 934 12 27 5
Monroe 1025 57 148 44
Montgomery 406 16 25 7
Neshoba 1418 99 109 37
Newton 660 14 14 3
Noxubee 518 14 17 4
Oktibbeha 1404 46 185 29
Panola 1288 23 13 2
Pearl River 743 48 66 19
Perry 290 9 0 0
Pike 1124 44 74 19
Pontotoc 1049 11 6 1
Prentiss 612 12 47 3
Quitman 319 3 0 0
Rankin 2817 62 131 17
Scott 1091 22 15 3
Sharkey 249 8 42 7
Simpson 936 39 100 20
Smith 463 13 54 8
Stone 310 10 27 3
Sunflower 1252 36 50 8
Tallahatchie 623 13 9 2
Tate 853 32 32 12
Tippah 538 15 2 0
Tishomingo 547 28 93 20
Tunica 448 11 12 2
Union 876 21 40 11
Walthall 563 24 67 13
Warren 1303 46 107 22
Washington 1982 60 82 20
Wayne 846 21 * 58 10
Webster 298 13 52 11
Wilkinson 276 17 8 4
Winston 691 19 40 11
Yalobusha 359 12 35 7
Yazoo 950 21 29 4
Total 82,029 2,427 4,830 993

* Note: A death previously reported in Wayne County has been corrected to Clarke County.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Plans for old depot restaurant progressing

News

Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum mission continues

News

The Dart: Woman devoted to fasting, prayer

News

Being made whole again: Repair work progressing on Turning Angel statue

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday

News

Actor Chadwick Boseman remembered from Natchez filming days

News

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Images from premiere of ‘Get On Up’ filmed in Natchez

News

Chadwick Boseman, who starred as James Brown in movie filmed in Natchez, dies of cancer

News

Deep Down: Bestselling author focuses on eccentricities of Natchez, it’s struggles with past

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather