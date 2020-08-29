State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Saturday.
Adams County has had a total of 780 cases and 31 deaths since the outbreak. As of Friday, Merit Health Natchez is housing 10 COVID-19 patients with three of them in ICU. Statewide, 674 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 145 suspected positive patients. MSDH reports 215 of Mississippi’s COVID-19 patients are in ICU ant 111 are on ventilators.
As of Saturday, 157 long term care facilities in the state have active COVID-19 outbreaks were an outbreak is defined as one or more positive cases among residents or staff.
Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,029 with 2,247 deaths.
Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|780
|31
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|616
|6
|17
|1
|Amite
|272
|7
|14
|2
|Attala
|581
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|193
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1462
|48
|77
|12
|Calhoun
|468
|10
|23
|4
|Carroll
|289
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|581
|20
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|154
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|435
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|437
|30 *
|31
|9
|Clay
|469
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|969
|17
|77
|2
|Copiah
|1056
|31
|30
|4
|Covington
|716
|17
|9
|4
|De Soto
|4548
|43
|49
|9
|Forrest
|2119
|61
|121
|35
|Franklin
|175
|3
|3
|1
|George
|679
|12
|5
|2
|Greene
|290
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|934
|32
|88
|17
|Hancock
|487
|18
|8
|4
|Harrison
|3268
|53
|149
|18
|Hinds
|6473
|138
|360
|59
|Holmes
|1039
|54
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|335
|14
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|97
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|545
|14
|51
|9
|Jackson
|2946
|59
|74
|7
|Jasper
|479
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|217
|9
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|302
|8
|3
|1
|Jones
|2146
|72
|174
|35
|Kemper
|269
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1377
|34
|121
|24
|Lamar
|1432
|29
|10
|5
|Lauderdale
|1737
|106
|213
|58
|Lawrence
|402
|10
|18
|1
|Leake
|878
|31
|4
|0
|Lee
|2139
|54
|144
|27
|Leflore
|1229
|75
|185
|45
|Lincoln
|962
|51
|129
|30
|Lowndes
|1272
|53
|92
|28
|Madison
|2939
|83
|223
|41
|Marion
|775
|26
|48
|6
|Marshall
|934
|12
|27
|5
|Monroe
|1025
|57
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|406
|16
|25
|7
|Neshoba
|1418
|99
|109
|37
|Newton
|660
|14
|14
|3
|Noxubee
|518
|14
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1404
|46
|185
|29
|Panola
|1288
|23
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|743
|48
|66
|19
|Perry
|290
|9
|0
|0
|Pike
|1124
|44
|74
|19
|Pontotoc
|1049
|11
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|612
|12
|47
|3
|Quitman
|319
|3
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2817
|62
|131
|17
|Scott
|1091
|22
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|249
|8
|42
|7
|Simpson
|936
|39
|100
|20
|Smith
|463
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|310
|10
|27
|3
|Sunflower
|1252
|36
|50
|8
|Tallahatchie
|623
|13
|9
|2
|Tate
|853
|32
|32
|12
|Tippah
|538
|15
|2
|0
|Tishomingo
|547
|28
|93
|20
|Tunica
|448
|11
|12
|2
|Union
|876
|21
|40
|11
|Walthall
|563
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1303
|46
|107
|22
|Washington
|1982
|60
|82
|20
|Wayne
|846
|21 *
|58
|10
|Webster
|298
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|276
|17
|8
|4
|Winston
|691
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|359
|12
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|950
|21
|29
|4
|Total
|82,029
|2,427
|4,830
|993
* Note: A death previously reported in Wayne County has been corrected to Clarke County.