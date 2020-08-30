expand
August 31, 2020

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:20 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 647 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday.

Adams County has 10 new COVID-19 cases reported by MSDH since Saturday and a total of 790 cases and 31 deaths reported since the outbreak. As of Friday, Merit Health Natchez is housing 10 COVID-19 patients with three of them in ICU. Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,676 with 2,441 deaths.

Statewide, 674 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized as of Friday and 145 suspected positive patients. MSDH reports 215 of Mississippi’s COVID-19 patients were in ICU ant 111 were on ventilators.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 790 31
Alcorn 624 6
Amite 273 7
Attala 583 25
Benton 194 1
Bolivar 1488 49
Calhoun 470 10
Carroll 291 12
Chickasaw 584 20
Choctaw 155 4
Claiborne 439 16
Clarke 462 30
Clay 472 15
Coahoma 975 18
Copiah 1092 31
Covington 719 17
De Soto 4585 43
Forrest 2125 61
Franklin 175 3
George 684 13
Greene 294 14
Grenada 941 32
Hancock 490 20
Harrison 3285 54
Hinds 6523 139
Holmes 1039 54
Humphreys 335 14
Issaquena 97 3
Itawamba 555 16
Jackson 2990 60
Jasper 480 13
Jefferson 219 9
Jefferson Davis 303 8
Jones 2153 72
Kemper 270 15
Lafayette 1419 34
Lamar 1438 29
Lauderdale 1755 106
Lawrence 402 10
Leake 878 31
Lee 2162 54
Leflore 1234 75
Lincoln 970 51
Lowndes 1279 53
Madison 2967 83
Marion 781 26
Marshall 940 12
Monroe 1035 57
Montgomery 408 16
Neshoba 1429 99
Newton 664 14
Noxubee 518 14
Oktibbeha 1426 46
Panola 1293 23
Pearl River 748 48
Perry 293 9
Pike 1129 45
Pontotoc 1058 11
Prentiss 615 12
Quitman 320 3
Rankin 2842 63
Scott 1092 22
Sharkey 250 8
Simpson 938 39
Smith 467 13
Stone 312 10
Sunflower 1258 36
Tallahatchie 629 13
Tate 854 32
Tippah 545 15
Tishomingo 551 28
Tunica 449 12
Union 878 21
Walthall 563 24
Warren 1313 46
Washington 1983 60
Wayne 846 21
Webster 303 13
Wilkinson 277 17
Winston 694 19
Yalobusha 363 12
Yazoo 954 21
Total 82,676 2,441

 

