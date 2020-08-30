State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 647 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday.

Adams County has 10 new COVID-19 cases reported by MSDH since Saturday and a total of 790 cases and 31 deaths reported since the outbreak. As of Friday, Merit Health Natchez is housing 10 COVID-19 patients with three of them in ICU. Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,676 with 2,441 deaths.

Statewide, 674 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized as of Friday and 145 suspected positive patients. MSDH reports 215 of Mississippi’s COVID-19 patients were in ICU ant 111 were on ventilators.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.