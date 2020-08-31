Adams County records another COVID-19 death in Monday report

Adams County recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s death toll to 32, in Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Monday’s report showed one new confirmed COVID-19 case in the county bringing Adams County’s total caseload to 791 since the pandemic began in March.

Mississippi recorded 274 confirmed cases in Monday’s MSDH report and 32 new deaths statewide, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to 82,950 and 2,473 deaths.

Presumed recovered cases are at 67,918.

Year-to-date Positivity rate for Adams County is 21% and has been 20% throughout August, said Norma Williams, who compiles statistics for the Adams County Emergency Management Agency.

“Just a reminder that our positivity rate is understated as the denominator (total tested) may include people tested, who do not live in Adams County,” Williams said. “Keep in mind before loosening restrictions, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends the positivity rate should be below 5% and WHO (The World Health Organization) recommends positivity rates below 5% for 14 days straight.”

According to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, Mississippi’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate on Aug. 29 is 13.6%, which is lower than the Aug. 22 rate of 39.8%, Williams said.

“The improved JHU’s seven-day RA positivity rate for Mississippi is largely attributed to No. 1: continued increases in testing, No. 2: reduced assumptions by JHU and No. 3: a very slight reduction in new cases.”

Over the past seven days, Aug. 23– Aug. 29, MSDH 6 p.m. reporting, Adams County had an additional 59 new cases bringing the county’s total to 790 or an 8% increase compared to the prior week of 9%.

“At this pace, Adams County will exceed 800 cases within the week,” Williams said.

MSDH new weekly school report between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, shows Adams County reported 1 student testing positive for Covid-19 and another 12 students quarantined; however, those 12 are not affiliated with the COVID-19 positive student and no teachers quarantined.

“We anticipate this number to increase with in-person classes and extra-curricular activities especially since Cathedral started Aug. 10, ACCS started Aug. 17 and the Natchez Adams School District starts on Sept. 8,” Williams said. “Over the past seven days, Aug. 23-Aug. 29, Adams County had an additional three new deaths or an 11% increase over the prior week bringing the total to 31 deaths with the case fatality rate holding at 4%.”

Adams County’s single day peak of 25 new cases is still holding for Aug. 22.

