September 1, 2020

Adams County records another COVID-19 death in Monday report

By Staff Reports

Published 2:19 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

Adams County recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s death toll to 32, in Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Monday’s report showed one new confirmed COVID-19 case in the county bringing Adams County’s total caseload to 791 since the pandemic began in March.

Mississippi recorded 274 confirmed cases in Monday’s MSDH report and 32 new deaths statewide, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to 82,950 and 2,473 deaths.

Presumed recovered cases are at 67,918.

Year-to-date Positivity rate for Adams County is 21% and has been 20% throughout August, said Norma Williams, who compiles statistics for the Adams County Emergency Management Agency.

“Just a reminder that our positivity rate is understated as the denominator (total tested) may include people tested, who do not live in Adams County,” Williams said. “Keep in mind before loosening restrictions, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends the positivity rate should be below 5% and WHO (The World Health Organization) recommends positivity rates below 5% for 14 days straight.”

According to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, Mississippi’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate on Aug. 29 is 13.6%, which is lower than the Aug. 22 rate of 39.8%, Williams said.

“The improved JHU’s seven-day RA positivity rate for Mississippi is largely attributed to No. 1: continued increases in testing, No. 2: reduced assumptions by JHU and No. 3: a very slight reduction in new cases.”

Over the past seven days, Aug. 23– Aug. 29, MSDH 6 p.m. reporting, Adams County had an additional 59 new cases bringing the county’s total to 790 or an 8% increase compared to the prior week of 9%.

“At this pace, Adams County will exceed 800 cases within the week,” Williams said.

MSDH new weekly school report between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, shows Adams County reported 1 student testing positive for Covid-19 and another 12 students quarantined; however, those 12 are not affiliated with the COVID-19 positive student and no teachers quarantined.

“We anticipate this number to increase with in-person classes and extra-curricular activities especially since Cathedral started Aug. 10, ACCS started Aug. 17 and the Natchez Adams School District starts on Sept. 8,” Williams said. “Over the past seven days, Aug. 23-Aug. 29, Adams County had an additional three new deaths or an 11% increase over the prior week bringing the total to 31 deaths with the case fatality rate holding at 4%.”

Adams County’s single day peak of 25 new cases is still holding for Aug. 22.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 791 32 46 12
Alcorn 630 6 17 1
Amite 275 7 14 2
Attala 583 25 90 20
Benton 193 1 2 0
Bolivar 1492 49 77 13
Calhoun 470 10 23 4
Carroll 292 12 45 9
Chickasaw 592 22 43 12
Choctaw 155 4 0 0
Claiborne 440 16 43 9
Clarke 462 30 31 9
Clay 473 15 3 1
Coahoma 984 19 77 2
Copiah 1095 31 30 4
Covington 718 17 9 4
De Soto 4624 44 49 9
Forrest 2128 62 121 35
Franklin 175 3 3 1
George 685 13 5 2
Greene 295 14 35 6
Grenada 947 32 88 17
Hancock 495 20 8 4
Harrison 3300 57 149 18
Hinds 6531 140 360 59
Holmes 1041 54 98 20
Humphreys 336 14 20 6
Issaquena 97 3 0 0
Itawamba 557 17 51 9
Jackson 3005 60 74 7
Jasper 481 13 1 0
Jefferson 221 9 8 2
Jefferson Davis 303 9 3 1
Jones 2159 72 174 35
Kemper 270 15 38 9
Lafayette 1436 35 121 25
Lamar 1437 29 10 5
Lauderdale 1756 106 213 58
Lawrence 402 10 18 1
Leake 878 31 4 0
Lee 2177 56 146 28
Leflore 1235 75 185 45
Lincoln 971 51 129 30
Lowndes 1285 54 92 29
Madison 2971 83 230 41
Marion 781 26 48 6
Marshall 945 12 27 5
Monroe 1037 59 148 44
Montgomery 410 17 25 7
Neshoba 1430 100 109 37
Newton 665 17 14 4
Noxubee 519 14 17 4
Oktibbeha 1439 46 185 29
Panola 1294 23 13 2
Pearl River 751 48 66 19
Perry 294 9 0 0
Pike 1132 45 74 19
Pontotoc 1059 12 6 1
Prentiss 624 13 46 3
Quitman 322 3 0 0
Rankin 2850 63 131 17
Scott 1093 22 15 3
Sharkey 251 8 42 7
Simpson 938 39 100 20
Smith 467 13 54 8
Stone 316 10 28 3
Sunflower 1260 39 50 10
Tallahatchie 630 13 9 2
Tate 856 32 32 12
Tippah 548 15 2 0
Tishomingo 556 29 93 21
Tunica 450 12 12 2
Union 881 23 41 11
Walthall 564 24 67 13
Warren 1314 46 109 22
Washington 1989 61 82 20
Wayne 847 21 58 10
Webster 304 13 52 11
Wilkinson 277 17 8 4
Winston 695 19 40 11
Yalobusha 365 12 35 7
Yazoo 954 21 29 4
Total 82,950 2,473 4,850 1,002

 

