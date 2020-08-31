Jan. 25, 1976 – Aug. 22, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Matthew Anderson Colvin, 44, of Monroe, La, and formerly of Ferriday, La., will be held at First Baptist Church of Ferriday on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. with a brief visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday will be conducting the services. Reverends Roger Johnson, Thomas Worsham, and Dan Ratcliff will officiate, with graveside services to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Facemask and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be observed.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Ferriday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mat was born on Sunday, January 25, 1976 in Natchez, to parents William “Bill” C. Colvin, III and Cheryl Robertson Colvin. He passed from this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents W.C. and Melva Colvin, Ed and Bonnie Robertson and a special uncle Bill Read.

Matt accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at the age of 9 and becoming a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Ferriday, Matt attended Huntington School, beginning and graduating from Huntington High School with his class of 1994. He then graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a B.A. degree in Business Administration. After working several years, he returned to work with his father at Colvin’s Pharmacy and Medical Supply. He enjoyed taking care of customers and formed many friendships through his work.

His great love of the outdoors led to many happy years of hunting, fishing and practicing with guns, especially his favorite spot, Rifle Point Hunting Club. There, he and his family had camps where they gathered together around the campfire in the evenings to share meals and the days’ stories. His grandparents, aunts, uncles, father, and cousins taught him the proper rules and guided him as he grew. He tried to pass on these values to his nephew, Eli, and they truly enjoyed their time together, especially when tossing the football in the yard. His niece, Sarah Anne, was the patient fisherman who would sit a long time as he bated her hook and removed the fish for her. He was most excited when his Florida nephew and niece, Hayes and later Stella, were born and got to feed and rock them and later face-time them. Matt was affectionately called Uncle Matt by many of his friends’ children whom he loved dearly. He had a special way with older adults, too, and was most respectful and courteous to them, always offering a smile or word of encouragement. Playing guitar and listening to music was another favorite pastime that Matt enjoyed wit his dad and his friend, Jerry Collins. LSU was his favorite team, and their last year’s National Championship was the highlight of his faithful watching. He was also a big New Orleans Saints fan.

Most of all, Matt loved deeply and was loved deeply by family and friends alike. He stayed in touch with many of his former classmates and loved to visit them when they were in the area. His sense of humor, love for our country, and beautiful smile will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, sister Emily Colvin and husband Dan, and their children, Sarah Anne and Eli, all of Ferriday; brother William Andrew ‘Andy” Colvin and wife, Emily, and their children, Hayes and Stella, of Bonita Springs, FL; aunt, Dianne Colvin Read of Plaquemine; aunt and uncle, Richard and Carol Roberson of Greenwood, LA; Uncle Pat Robertson of Monterey; special cousins and their families: Kimberly Read Meno and husband John, Kayla Read Areingdale, Scott Read and wife Wendy, and Heather Robertson Smith and husband Aaron; his beloved boxer Guinnie, and host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Scott Read, Mark, Gibson, Jerry Collins, Paul Owens, Ryan McMahon, Will Manning Michael Rabb and Paul Riggs. Serving and honorary pallbearers will be Michael Tumminello, Jacob Herrington, Lance Smith, Jeremy Wood, Jamie Godbold, Andy Guida and Matt Horne.

Any planned memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Jesus Film Project (which carries the gospel message to many countries in their own language), C/O First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Ferriday, LA, 71334 or the Delta Charter School.

