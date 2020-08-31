Some Natchez Water Works customers under boil water order

NATCHEZ — Some Natchez Water Works customers are under a precautionary boil water advisory, according to Natchez Water Works.

The advisory went into effect on Monday evening and affects approximately 351 Natchez Water Works customers in the area of John R. Junkin Drive from Homochitto Street to the Mississippi River Bridge and immediate surrounding areas.

Those who are not listed in the areas mentioned but have lost water pressure are under a precautionary boil water advisory also and should contact Natchez Water Works, a notice on the Natchez Water Works website states.

Those who have lost water pressure can contact Natchez Water Works by calling 601-445-5521 and press 8 for after hours.

Natchez Water Works Supervisor Tony Moon said the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure because a line broke on Lower Woodville Road and caused some customers to lose water pressure.

“Water was coming out and it took a while for the crew to get there and shut it off and repair the line,” Moon said.

Moon said samples were sent to Jackson on Tuesday morning to be tested for contamination. If the samples are found to be clean on Wednesday the advisory will be lifted, he said.

Below is the full notice from the Natchez Water Works Website:

Precautionary boil water notice in effect until further notice (starting 08/31/2020)

Customers of Natchez Water Works (601) 445-5521

Number of affected customers: Approximately 351

Affected areas:

John R. Junkin Drive from Homochitto Street to MS River Bridge and Immediate Surrounding Areas.

Note: If you are not listed in the areas above, but you lost water pressure, then you are under a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Also. Please advise Natchez Water Works in this instance by calling 601-445-5521. (press 8 for after hours)

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Boil Water vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days. Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

FOR UPDATES GO TO NATCHEZWATERWORKS.COM