Aug. 15, 1942 – Aug. 29, 2020

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Wesley Bruce, 78 of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Visitation will be held at Young’s in Vidalia on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. with interment following immediately afterward at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Wesley Bruce was born Saturday, August 15, 1942 in Winnsboro, LA. and passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia belonging to many local organizations. During his childhood Wesley worked hard at being proficient at playing his set of drums, which landed him a Lead Drummer position for The Mississippians Band. He never lost his fire for playing music with friends throughout his life. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force before being honorably discharged because of a knee injury. Wesley worked for the local ambulance service as an EMT and for the Fire Department in his youth, before taking on his passion of Crime Scene Investigator for the City of Vidalia’s Police Department from 1979-2004. Wesley had many accomplishments in his career. He was proudest of acquiring the AFIS computer (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) for the Vidalia Police Department. He was promoted to Captain and Senior Crime Scene Investigator before his retirement, with 25yrs of service. Wesley was a Member and past President of the I.A.I. (International Association of Investigators). He became a Certified Instructor in Crime Scene Investigation and Advanced Latent Print Examination. Wesley taught these courses to future law enforcement officers at police stations and Universities such as LSU, ULM, New Orleans, Lafayette. During this time frame, he also developed a passion as a videographer. Once he felt confident in the operations of filming, titling, and editing he opened up his own business which he named “Bruce Video Productions”. Wesley made countless everlasting VCR and DVDs for his client’s special events while making many memories and friends along the way. In his spare time, he always enjoyed working with his German shorthaired pointer bird dogs, quail hunting in Kansas, playing drums with the band members of Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, and most of all spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Grace Bruce and a brother, Robert L. “Bob” Bruce.

Wesley leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Anna M. Bruce of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Robin L. Stahlman and her husband Bill of Church Hill, MS; two sons, Robert E. “Bobby” Bruce and his wife Diane of Huntsville, AL and John C. Bruce and his wife Veronica of Vidalia, LA; seven grandchildren, Lee Hash and his wife Jamie of Natchez, MS, Robert Hash of Tulsa, OK, Beau Stahlman of Church Hill, MS, Brett and Logan Bruce of Huntsville, AL, Ashton and John Auston Bruce of Vidalia, LA.; four great-grandchildren, William, Katelynn, Madeline, and Kayleigh Hash; brother, Edward Bruce and his wife Margie of Vidalia, LA; and sister-in-law, Gwen McKinney of Vidalia, LA. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers are his six grandsons: Lee Hash, Rob Hash, Beau Stahlman, John Auston Bruce, Logan Bruce, and William Hash, and nephews Bo Pedigo of McComb, MS., Ricky Bruce of Meadville MS.

Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Young, Rex Archer, Jim Easterling, Bobby Cox, Ellis Felter, Bubba Johnson, Charles Stroud, Ronnie Cox, Doug Felter, Ben Forman, and Spanky Felter.

Our special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and his wife Karen, Dr. Brad LeMay and his wife Dorie, and their staffs for decades of care and friendship. Also a special thanks to Vidalia’s First Responders.

The family asked that any donations please be sent to the Natchez Humane Society or Concordia Parish Animal Shelter.

