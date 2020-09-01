ACCS softball earns third win of season over Centreville Academy

CENTREVILLE — Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels earned their third win of the softball season with a 4-3 victory over the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers on Monday night.

The Lady Rebels’ big inning came in the sixth when they were down 3-2 and had runners on second and third base with one out.

Georgia Martin, Lady Rebels’ left fielder, stepped to the plate with zero hits in two at-bats so far in the game. Martin came through for the Lady Rebels in the sixth with a ground ball to Rylee Shell, Lady Tigers’ shortstop, who threw the ball into the dirt, scoring both runners on base.

“Martin was able to hustle down the line on the error,” said Tate Lipscomb, Lady Rebels head coach. “I thought the hustle was good and it showed a will to win.”

The Lady Rebels held onto the one-run lead and kept the Lady Tigers scoreless in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Camren Strittman led the Lady Rebels at the plate going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning.

“She did a really great job and put the ball into play for us,” said Lipscomb.

Centreville Academy’s Emilea Roberts was a force at the plate going 1-for-2 with a clutch two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Lady Rebels’ Becca Cowan earned her third win of the season on the mound, pitched all seven innings, struck out eight batters and gave up five hits.

“Cowan pitched a good game on the mound,” Lipscomb said. “Hopefully we can continue going strong with our pitching.”

Lipscomb said the Lady Rebels (3-8, 2-2 MAIS District 4-Class 4A) are going to focus on defense and pitching at practices before their fifth MAIS game of the season on Sept. 8 against Silliman Institute (13-0, 5-0 MAIS Dist. 4-Class 4A).

“As long as we continue to put the ball in play and our defense is strong, then we should be able to win any game,” Lipscomb said.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 at ACCS.

Centreville Academy (12-7) will host Cathedral High School (6-5) at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.