Court cases: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 21-27:

Thomas Sturdivant charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travian Herrington charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Mearday charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darris Bernard charged with statutory rape. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darris Bernard charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Richard Lee Reid charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 21-27:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise less than $1,000.00; 2nd offense. Also owes $2,971.99 in unpaid fines.

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense.

Eric L. Minor, no age given, pleaded guilty to four counts of misdemeanor malicious mischief. Total fine set at $8,995.00.

Jomeka D. Christmas, no age given, pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious mischief. Two other counts of malicious mischief remanded to files. Total fine set at $4,497.75.

Nicole Fells, no age given, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jarry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to contempt of court: failure to appear.

Shameka Kay Fort-Lucas, 44, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.

Doyle Gene Seymour, 45, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Fine set at $648.75.

Danny Lee Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.

Danny Lee Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to trespassing after Notice of Non-permission. Fine set at $548.75. Also owes $9,481.95 in fines (New system)/$1,455.00 – old system.

William Cory Stein, 30, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $475.50.

Sean Michael Timmons, 35, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness/vile or profane language in public. Fine set at $348.75.

Tarrence Terrell Matthews, 47, charged with two counts of shoplifting; merchandise less than $1,000.00; 2nd offense. Served days in jail and was released.

Andrea Sharday Watson, 29, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Omari Kevonnie Isaac, 22, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Alesia Gail Jenkins, 57, pleaded guilty to DUI – Operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $1,120.50. Case to be Non Adjudication.

Latoria Shance Jackson, 28, found not guilty after trial to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace.

Katie Monita Ivory, 35, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Non Adjudicated.

Katie Monita Ivory, 35, charged with DUI – Operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of other substance. Non Adjudicated.

Tuesday, Aug. 25:

Donalvin Lee Carter, 18, charged with two counts of armed robbery. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Sean Timmons, 35, charged with burglary of a dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Omari Kevonnie Isaac, 22, charged with shooting into a vehicle. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Omari Kevonnie Isaac, 22, charged with two counts of attempted crime. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.