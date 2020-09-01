Courthouse records: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

Adams County

Aug. 21-27

Civil suits:

Estate of Thomas Daniel Smith.

Guardianship of Moriah Jordan.

Divorces:

Jonathon Coulston and Amanda Coulston. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Debra Greve Saulter v. Mindy Crews Garner.

Emerson Hill v. Corrine Smith Hill.

Marriage license applications:

Gary Leo Vaughn, 67, Boyce, La. to Tracy Lee Vaughn (Lackman), 58, Boyce, La.

William Keith Barnes, 35, Natchez to Shondranika Roshay Blanton, 28, Natchez.

Denel Irving Fulton Jr., 40, Natchez to Cora Lee Lewis (Reynolds), 53, Natchez.

Jason Joseph Parker, 36, Woodville to Keshia Stewart Ford (Stewart), 40, Woodville.

Darrick L. Hubbard, 46, Alexandria, La. to DeKeshia Renne Lavalais, 46, Alexandria, La.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 20-26

Sarah Virginia Powers, n/k/a Sarah Powers Aldridge, to Byron David Aldridge IV, lot 22 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

William M. Geoghegan Jr. to Patrick Thomas Geoghegan and Morgan Middleton Geoghegan, lot 15 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Self Storage 61, LLC to Chandler Allen Key and Destiny Atkinson Key, lot 18 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Lynellen Mallett to Edith Rae Loy, lot 23 Woodhaven No. 1 Development.

Kent Blaise Blanchard and Susan Darlene Whittington Blanchard to Jade Jacob and Amber Jacob, lot 135 Sandy Creek Estates.

Michael Burkley and Kimberly Burkley to William Clarence Chisholm III and Erica Derouen Chisholm, lot 51 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

William L. Burns to Jonathan Bost and Drew Bost, lot 11 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Sandpiper, LLC, by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Lura Dean Edney, lots 60 and 61 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Aug. 20-26

Sharon Collins and Calvert Collins to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 11 Woodhaven Development No. 1.

Harriet E. Robinson to United Mississippi Bank, lots 8, 15, 16 and 17 of the Greenhills Subdivision.

Sarah Virginia Powers, n/k/a Sarah Powers Aldridge, and Byron David Aldridge IV to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 22 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Walter J. Brown and Lashon R. Brown to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 5 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Chandler Allen Key and Destiny Atkinson Key to Keesler Federal Credit Union, lot 18 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Edith R. Dykes Loy to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 23 Woodhaven No. 1 Development.

Jade Jacob and Amber Jacob to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 135 Sandy Creek Estates.

William Clarence Chisholm III and Erica Derouen Chisholm to SWBC Mortgage Corporation, lot 51 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Jonathan Bost and Drew Bost to First Commercial Bank, lot 11 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Aug. 27:

None.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 21-27

Civil suits:

Succession of Kayne Steven Troutman Sr.

Curator Fee v. Willie Frank Carson (Unopened Succession).

Tony Lee Thornhill v. Willie Frank Carson (Unopened Succession).

Ronald Donnell Bailey v. Williams A. Tolon-Ixtecoc.

Ronald Donnell Bailey v. Financial Indemnity Company.

Ronald Donnell Bailey v. Victor Sucup Toj.

Christopher Ray Bass v. Juan A. Moreno.

Wendy Michelle Bass v. Juan A. Moreno.

Christopher Ray Bass v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Juan A. Moreno v. Veria Coleman Long.

Sharon H. Wright v. Veria Coleman Long.

Juan A. Moreno v. State Farm Automobile Insurance Company.

Tammy Rider v. Miranda Chapman.

Deere & Company v. Ryan L. Thompson.

Kelly Curry v. Kendrick Maurice Jones Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Kendrick Maurice Jones Sr.

Jasmine Davis v. James Edward Griffin III.

State of Louisiana v. James Edward Griffin III.

Divorces:

Roger Wayne Wilson Jr. v. Anna Laura Wilson.

Brandy Curtis v. Joseph Curtis.

Marriage license applications:

Paul Tighe Carter, 44, Vidalia to Sherry Lynn Maxwell, 55, Vidalia.

Clinton Ryan Maples, 32, Vidalia to Brittany Anne Gray, 29, Vidalia.

Jessie Dewayne Brigman, 22, Monterey to Makayla Blake Finley, 21, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Daniel R. Merrill and Emily Colvin Merrill to Jeremy N. Howington and Alanna Sharlene Howington, lots 13, 14 and 15 of Block No. 7 Wooldand Subdivision.

Jack Prentiss Bairnsfather and Betty Crane Bairnsfather to Clifford W. Hamilton and Connor Cliff Hamilton, a 2.33 acre portion of the Jack Bairnsfather property.

Carolyn Maples to Patrick Hails, lot 26, Unit 1 Crestview Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Ronnie Scott Campbell to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, a 0.518 acre tract portion of lots 4, 5 and 6 Judson Bender Subdivision.

Thomas P. Queen III and Ann Ruth Queen to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 7, Block No. 2 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Jeremy N. Howington and Alanna Sharlene Howington to Crescent Mortgage Company, lots 13, 14 and 15, Block No. 7 Woodland Subdivision Unit 2.

Joseph Clifton Blakely and Dorothy Deloise Ezell Blakely to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 16, Block No. 3 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Clifford W. Hamilton and Connor Cliff Hamilton to Tensas State Bank, a 2.33 acre portion of the Jack Bairnsfather property

Patrick Hails to Delta Bank, lot 26, Unit 1 Crestview Subdivision.