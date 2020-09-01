Crime reports: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Patrick Todd Mitchell, 36, 126 Tubman Circle, on charges of simple assault and contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $1,300.

Arrests — Sunday

Daniel Wayne Farmer, 29, 1217 Peach St., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $300.

Arrests — Friday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 35, 422 Cherry St., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

John Christian Rachal, 41, 3 South Circle St., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loitering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Suspicious activity on N. Pearl Street.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on North Rankin Street.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Unwanted subject on North Rankin Street.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Medical call on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Jackson Street.

Dog problem on Horseshoe Circle.

Malicious mischief on West Woodlawn Drive.

Illegal Dumping on Holly Court.

Dog problem on Lower Woodville Road.

Illegal dumping on John Glenn Avenue.

Road hazard on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Sexual assault on North Sheilds Lane.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Civil matter on Oakwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Hummingbird Lane.

Unwanted subject on Wood Avenue.

Civil matter on Rickman Street.

Shots fired on Cemetery Road.

Welfare check on Ram Circle.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Loud noise on Creek Bend Road.

Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Loud noise on Oak Street.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Trespassing on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on T. Waring Bennet Jr. Road.

Breaking and entering on Miller Avenue.

Shoplifting on North Sheilds Lane.

Loud noise on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Trespassing on Brightwood Avenue.

Warrant on North Pearl Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on T. Waring Bennett Road.

Property damage on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on LaSalle Street.

Alarm on Liberty Road.

Juvenile problem on Miller Avenue.

Welfare check on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on Mascagni Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

Unwanted subject on N. Shields Lane.

Unwanted subject on North Rankin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Mark Alan Ezell, 59, 168 Camelia St., on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Released on a bond of $500.

Leroy Jackson, 49, 2653 Hillcrest Drive, on a charge of statutory rape. No bond set.

Lathyn Thomas Perkins, 22, 31 Roseland Forest Road, on charges of grand larceny/two counts. No bond set.

Darren Denzal Washington, 28, 102 Sgt. Henry Brown Drive, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and controlled substance violations/three counts. Bond set at $10,000.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Adams County Port.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Sara Lane.

Trespassing on River Terminal Road.

Loose livestock on Starnes Drive.

Welfare check on Alexander Road.

Road hazard on Traceway Drive.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Rand Acres Road.

Disturbance on Montgomery Road.

Trespassing on Sandpiper Road.

Scam on State Street.

Warrant on State Street.

False alarm on Pinemount Road.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Unauthorized use on Village Square Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Benbrook Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Kingston Road.

False alarm on Southmoore Drive.

Fight on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Fieldview Drive.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

False alarm on Old Courthouse Road.

Welfare check on Canvasback Circle.

Theft on Fredrick Road.

Dog problem on Iris Lane.

Trespassing on Sandpiper Road.

Disturbance on Canvasback Court.

Warrant on South Canal Street.

Burglary on Roseland Forrest Drive.

Harassment on Lake Montrose Road.

Grand larceny on Cranfield Road.

Snake call on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Springfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Shean Davis, 47, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse battery and bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $450.

Patricia Freeman, 49, 119 Park Drive, on a charge of aggravated arson and criminal trespass. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on John R. Junkie Drive.

Complaint on Concordia Park Drive.

Theft on Galloway Street.

Complaint on Smith Street.

Medical call on 8th Street.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Complaint on LA 568.

Welfare check on Lee Street.

Complaint on LA 906.

Complaint on LA 569.

Loose Horses on U.S. 425.

Complaint on LA 568.

Medical call on North Grove Drive.

Medical call on Kyle Road.

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street.

Fight on Viking Street.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call in Catahoula Parish.

Reckless driver on Concordia Avenue.

Medical call on Drumgoole Street.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Welfare check on Donald Drive.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Medical call on BB Beard Road.

Medical call on Loomis Lane.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Reports — Saturday

Battery on Donald Drive.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on LA 3196.

Medical call on Peach Street.

Alarms on LA 129.

Complaint on Concordia Park Drive.

Complaint on Levee Heights Road.

Medical call on Robert Gray Street.

Welfare check on U.S. 84.

Public intoxication on Carter Street.

Medical call on Cypress Lane.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Disturbance on LA 131.

Complaint on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Nuisance animals on Doyle Road.

Accident on Louisiana Avenue.

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call on Horseshoe Road.

Fire on Fisherman Drive.

Medical call on Park Drive.

Alarms on Horton Road.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Sunday

Simple burglary on Azalea Street.

Hit and run on Peach Street.

Disturbance on Viking Street.

Traffic stop on Carter.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Two accidents on Carter Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

House fire on Azalea Street.

Vidalia Fire Department

Two ambulance calls, no transports.

Ferriday Fire Department

No calls.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.