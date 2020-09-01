Jan. 5, 1931 – Aug. 30, 2020

John Lee Cavin, 89, of Woodville, MS, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born January 5, 1931, in Wilkinson County, to Leon Claude Cavin and Evelyn Netterville Cavin. He served in the U.S. Army, was retired from the paper mill, and was a farmer and cattleman.

He is survived by four sons, Justin Cavin, Austin Cavin and wife Patsy, Edwin Cavin and wife Sandi, and Mark Cavin and wife Cheryl; two daughters Yvonne Eidt and Kay Norman and husband Jack; one sister, Ollie Phipps; sixteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon Claude Cavin and Evelyn Netterville Cavin; his wife Edna Cavin; and three brothers, Claude Cavin, Clyde Cavin, and Ned Cavin.

Visitation is at Corinth Church of Christ, Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. at the church, officiated by Bro. John Bryant, Rev. Warren Whitaker, and Bro. Bernard Waites Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville.

Pallbearers are Neal Cavin, Brandon Cavin, Jay Cavin, Dan Cavin, Jonathan Eidt, Joseph Eidt, Jacob Cavin, and Chris Cavin.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Norman, Kenny Cavin, Wally Cavin, Hershel Phipps, Carl Ray Cavin, and Doug Cavin.

Due to the Covid-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.