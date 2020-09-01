NFL’s Saints could have fans at second home game

The New Orleans Saints’ chances of welcoming fans to their second home game against Green Bay on Sept. 27 improved after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that he’s provided conditional approval from the state.

However, the city also must approve the Saints’ plan to host fans in the Superdome in Week 3 of the NFL season.

The club already has announced that no fans will be admitted to New Orleans’ home opener Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay.

Edwards said the New Orleans area now has the lowest percentage of coronavirus tests returning positive of nearly any part of the state, “so that has an awful lot to do with” his approval of allowing some fans into the Superdome by the end of the month. He cautioned, though, that any decision was tentative.

The Superdome holds about 72,000 fans, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, attendance will be limited to a fraction of that. The Saints have not released an estimate of the number of fans they hope to allow into the dome in Week 3.