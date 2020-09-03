June 10, 1958 – Aug. 30, 2020

JONESVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Lee Zuccaro, 62, announces his passing after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his family. Richard was born on Tuesday, June 10, 1958 in Jonesville, LA. Richard moved to Jacksonville, FL in the 80’s working and owning his business as a Framing Contractor. He moved back to Jonesville in recent years and enjoyed working in the construction industry. He was an avid deer hunter. He loved hunting with his nephews and friends on the family farm in Monterey. His love of the outdoors was well-known and his carpentry skills and knowledge was extensive. He took pride in his work. He had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed ‘annoying’ the nieces and nephews. He was wealthy in family and friends who loved him dearly. He leaves a hole in our hearts and will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by father: Joseph Anthony Zuccaro, Sr., brother, Dayton Paul Zuccaro and niece, Michelle Alana Zuccaro.

Richard leaves behind his mother, Myrtle Bartmess; Brothers; Joseph Anthony Zuccaro (Ann), John Thomas Zuccaro. Sisters; Martha Knight (Wilson), Mary Agnes Zuccaro, Virginia Zuccaro Waters and Elizabeth Bell (Charles); numerous nieces, nephews and a huge extended family.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bruit, Mark Taylor, David McMillan, Steve Ross, Thomas Zuccaro and Christopher Zuccaro. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Brown and David Carpenter.

Funeral services will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, September 4, 2020 at noon under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Brother Curtis Smith and Brother Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.