COVID cases rise in Saturday report

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 539 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 11 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Saturday’s statewide report were at 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll remains at 32.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 86,478 with 2,569 deaths.

Adams County had 96 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Earlier this week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing throughout the Labor Day weekend to help curtail the spread of COVID-19

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.