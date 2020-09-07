November 10, 1929 – September 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services will be held in Memory of Donna Marie Bass, 90, of Natchez, who died Friday September 05, 2020, in Natchez at 10 a.m., Wednesday September 09, 2020, at the Natchez City Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Masks or facial coverings and social distancing will be required

Visitation will be at the cemetery from 9:30 until time of service

Donna Marie Smith was born on November 10, 1929 to Guy Thurston Smith and Mary Eugenia Smith.

She was preceded in death by daughter Sherry Lynn Boutwell and husband Charles Martin Bass.

Mrs. Bass is survived by daughters Glenn Ann Brown and husband Bobby Brown, Carolyn Schuchs and husband James Schuchs; grandson Jared Schuchs; sons Guy Bass and partner David Browning, Charles Bass; grandsons Travis and Cody Bass; granddaughter, Margaret Boutwell with two great grandchildren Cailan and London.

Mrs. Bass will be remembered as a dear mother who lived for her children. She will be deeply missed by her family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

