September 7, 2020

State COVID-19 numbers rise at lower rate Monday

By Staff Reports

Published 3:40 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 1 new death on Monday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Monday’s statewide report were rose by five new confirmed cases over night to 828 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll remains at 32.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 87,130 with 2,585 deaths.

Adams County had 96 active COVID-19 cases as of last Tuesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Last week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing throughout the Labor Day weekend to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 828 32
Alcorn 683 7
Amite 285 8
Attala 598 25
Benton 201 1
Bolivar 1648 58
Calhoun 487 11
Carroll 297 12
Chickasaw 610 22
Choctaw 163 4
Claiborne 443 16
Clarke 491 32
Clay 505 16
Coahoma 1044 22
Copiah 1131 31
Covington 739 17
De Soto 4931 50
Forrest 2233 68
Franklin 181 3
George 711 13
Greene 315 14
Grenada 980 32
Hancock 517 20
Harrison 3514 63
Hinds 6686 143
Holmes 1064 55
Humphreys 349 15
Issaquena 98 3
Itawamba 641 17
Jackson 3172 60
Jasper 507 13
Jefferson 227 9
Jefferson Davis 308 9
Jones 2234 75
Kemper 278 15
Lafayette 1778 38
Lamar 1515 32
Lauderdale 1867 113
Lawrence 413 11
Leake 909 31
Lee 2346 61
Leflore 1272 76
Lincoln 1007 52
Lowndes 1321 56
Madison 3059 83
Marion 802 27
Marshall 1005 14
Monroe 1100 61
Montgomery 423 18
Neshoba 1463 101
Newton 697 19
Noxubee 531 14
Oktibbeha 1592 46
Panola 1333 25
Pearl River 791 49
Perry 355 12
Pike 1171 46
Pontotoc 1125 13
Prentiss 682 15
Quitman 351 5
Rankin 3010 69
Scott 1125 22
Sharkey 254 10
Simpson 962 40
Smith 492 13
Stone 339 10
Sunflower 1311 40
Tallahatchie 674 13
Tate 883 35
Tippah 568 16
Tishomingo 592 31
Tunica 458 13
Union 912 23
Walthall 577 24
Warren 1341 46
Washington 2078 67
Wayne 862 21
Webster 315 13
Wilkinson 284 17
Winston 709 19
Yalobusha 391 13
Yazoo 986 21
Total 87,130 2,585

 

