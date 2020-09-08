Best of luck returning to school in COVID era

Natchez Adams School District begins fall classes Wednesday under the unusual circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An 80% majority of NASD students will attend classes virtually online only this year while the other 20% of students will attend a hybrid of online and in-person classes.

Students who opted for the hybrid classes will attend in-person classes two days per week.

Students in Cohort A will go to school on Mondays and Wednesdays. Members of Cohort B will go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other three days of the week, those students will be attending classes virtually online.

Any way you do the math, 100% of the district’s students will be attending online classes this year.

Such an endeavor is expensive. Fortunately, Congress has made money available to help students who do not have internet access or necessary equipment to obtain the technology and equipment they need to access the virtual learning environment.

Now, as school begins most of the district’s students have the equipment and technology needed to attend classes virtually and the district is acquiring the equipment to meet the needs of others.

Meanwhile, the district has employed social workers to help children in the field and buses will shuttle necessary paper materials between the schools and students.

We wish the students and the district the best in this new learning endeavor and trust the students will get the instruction they need to further their educations.