September 9, 2020

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

Anthony Mills charged with felonious child abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 2:

Raymond Deon Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Banned from Coldwall Banker. No contact with victim. Fine set at $748.75.

 

