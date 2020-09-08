expand
September 9, 2020

Jamie M.  Russell

By Staff Reports

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Dec. 1, 1962 – Sept. 5, 2020

JOSEPH, La. — Graveside service for Jamie M. Russell, 57 of Saint Joseph, who passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones, will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Larry Foster officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Legion Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

