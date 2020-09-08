Feb. 3, 1963 – Sept. 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kenneth Edward Green, 57, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Austin, TX will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. Social distancing and masks are required.

Kenneth was born February 3, 1963, the son of Estella Ellis and the late Leonard Green Jr. He was reared by his step-father, Willie J. Ellis Sr., from the age of three years old. He was a 1981 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and furthered his education at the University of Southern Mississippi. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1983-1986. After leaving the military, he began a career with the United States Postal Service. As a young boy, Kenneth had always expressed a desire to drive trucks, especially 18-wheelers. In 2003, he decided to pursue his dream as a cross-country trucker. He finished his final course in life doing what he loved most — driving trucks. Kenneth renewed his vows to Christ in 2011 and remained a devout servant until God called him home.

He is preceded in death by his brother Kelvin Dwayne Ellis; maternal grandparents, Ethel and Walter Newman; paternal grandparents Leonard Green, Sr. and Clara Scales; one aunt, Elsa Hawkins; two uncles, Walter Newman, Jr. and Johnny Newman.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memories: one son Kenneth Davon Green (Briana); four sisters Carolyn Green Harris (Russell), Yolanda Ellis-Mullen, Vicki Hewitt (Donald) and Susie Ellis; four brothers Michael A. Green, Sr. (Vanessa), Derrick A. Green, Willie Joe Ellis, Jr. (Cheryl) and Mark A. Ellis, Sr. (Mary); two grand-daughters Kennedy and Sy-ari; one great-uncle Joseph Mayfield; one great aunt Leola Nelson and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends and other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com. Flowers and memorial gifts may be sent to the family at 43 Mazique Lane; Natchez, MS 39120.