Dec 30, 1957 – Sept. 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Dr. Thomas Archer Borum, D.V.M., 62, died while in the last few minutes of his travels on Tuesday evening, September 1. He was flying his private airplane, a Piper PA 28, from Natchez, Mississippi to his destination in Bemidji, Minnesota where he had contracted to work with Dr. Andrew Piller and the Bemidji Veterinary Hospital. He loved nothing more than flying.

We will gather to worship and give thanks to God and remember and celebrate Tom’s life when we meet Friday morning Sept 11 at 10 a.m. at the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church at 117 S. Pearl St. in Natchez, Mississippi. There is plenty of room and safe social distancing will be observed. Please remember to wear a face covering. Rev. Dr. Joan Gandy will lead the worship. There will then be a short graveside service at Greenlawn under the direction of Laird Funeral Home followed by refreshments at the home of his brother Dr. Charles Borum at Soldier’s Retreat 20 Trails End Road. Everyone is invited.

Tom was born in Natchez, MS. He was baptized and later, as a young man, confirmed as a member of the congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Natchez. He was a B.S.A. Eagle Scout and as an adult he continued to volunteer his time with local Scout Troops and the Andrew Jackson Council Camp at Hood Scout Reservation. He graduated in 1976 from South Natchez Adams County High School. He then graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S in Biomedical Engineering followed by his degree as Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine at M.S.U. He established the Borum Veterinary Clinic in Natchez in 1985. Then he went on to work as a law enforcement officer with the Natchez Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff Department and also completed certification as a Mississippi Drug Recognition Expert. He completed his B.S. degree in Criminal Justice through the Central Christian College of Kansas and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2018. Tom volunteered flying time with the Angel Flight organization and he was crucial in helping Jay and Kathy Fitch establish the Hoofbeats and Pawprints Animal Rescue organization in Jefferson County, MS.

He is preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents Charles S Borum, Sr. and Marie Clark Borum Longmire, maternal grandparents Nathan D. Calhoun and Nancy V. Hall Calhoun and father Dr. Charles S. Borum, his mother Joyce Virginia Calhoun Borum and his aunt Bobbie Jean Calhoun Easterling and uncle William Archer Borum.

He is survived by his former wife Rose Shields Borum, brothers Dr. Charles D. Borum (wife Christine) of Natchez and Alan Borum of Church Hill, MS., his sister Joyce Marie Borum of Fayetteville, NC. , his nephews Jonathan Borum (wife Jennifer) and Holland Anderson, his nieces Alexandra Anne Borum Anderson, Katherine “Katie” Borum and Virginia “Ginny” Borum, Melody Rose Marble and Marley Jane Borum.

Survivors include his first cousins Rusty Easterling (wife Merilyn) of Hattiesburg, Virginia “Ginger” Calhoun Moffett (husband James), Jayna Calhoun Stogner, Christopher Borum (wife Michelle), of Elk River, MN and Owen Borum of Boulder, CO., his uncles Lynwood Easterling and Nathan “Billy” Calhoun and aunt Elizabeth Cross Calhoun.

Pallbearers are James Lee, William Chris Couie, Jay Fitch, Waylon Kimball, Jerry Herring, and Russell Wagoner.

Honorary Pall Bearer is Kathy Fitch and the volunteers at Hoofbeats and Pawprints.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue, 17341 River Road, Natchez, MS 39120. (601) 303-0672.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com