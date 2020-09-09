Aug. 26, 1949 – Sept. 7, 2020

FERRIDAY — Services for James Tyler, 71, of Ferriday, LA, who died Sept. 7, 2020 at his residence, will be at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Living Word Worship Center, 8 Covington Rd, Natchez, MS with Minster Dwight Greene officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Mr. James Tyler was born Aug. 26, 1949, Ferriday, LA, the son of Leroy Tyler and Earnestine Henderson Harris.

He is preceded in death by his father; a sister, Lillie Taylor.

Mr. Tyler leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Earnestine Harris; three daughters, Jessica Tyler, Candince Tyler, all of Ferriday, LA, Jamie Tyler, Natchez, MS; one son, Clarence Dorsey (Lillizzle), of New Orleans, LA; two brothers, Edward Harris, Jr., Malcolm Tyler (Phyllis); three sisters, Joyce Burns, all of Ferriday, LA, Beatrice Conner (Terry), Shreveport, LA, Thelma Harris, Fort Worth, TX; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

