Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting at North Rankin and Monroe streets that injured a man.

The victim was still alert at the scene and was able to talk to investigators briefly before being transported to a hospital in Louisiana.

“He was getting prepared to be transported so we did not get to talk to him much,” said Walter Armstrong, Natchez police chief. “We will eventually be going down to talk to him about what happened. He was the only victim.”

Witnesses said they heard between 10 and 12 rapid gunshots in the vicinity of North Rankin and Monroes streets at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Armstrong said investigators believe another person was with the shooter but only one person did the shooting and they left the scene shortly before police arrived.

“We don’t think it was domestic,” Armstrong said. “We do believe the shooter knew the victim, and we are in the process of trying to validate and verify the shooter. He quickly left the scene, and there was more than one person with the shooter, but it was one shooter.”

Armstrong said police are searching for the suspect and ask anyone who may have information about the shooter to contact Natchez police at 601-445-5565 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 601-442-5000.